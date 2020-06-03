‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Mobile Game Adds Season Pass with “Magical Milestones”

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has been one of my favorite daily distractions since the mobile game launched two years ago. Sure, it got off to a rough start, but the Jam City title has consistently delivered some of the best storylines set in J.K. Rowling‘s Wizarding World. There’s a lot of nostalgia here with familiar faces from the world-famous Harry Potter stories, along with original characters that you just can’t help but love as you get to know them (and possibly even mourn them). However, it is still a game with the purpose of not just entertaining players but also earning money in the process. A new addition to the game achieves both.

Jam City has unveiled the game’s first “season pass” content dubbed “Magical Milestones.” This tiered rewards system should be familiar to anyone who’s played daily looter-shooters or similar games in which daily check-ins offer a reward, as do tiered levels based on how much experience you have, progressing as quickly as you’re able to grind. “Magical Milestones: The Premiere” doesn’t break that mold, but it does make the rewards accessible to players at different levels.

Here’s how it works:

There are free rewards (it’s a free-to-play game after all), though they’re relatively few and far between. Free-tier players will have to grind just as much experience as everyone else but will only get a fraction of the rewards.

“Bonus Rewards” come with the purchase of a season pass, signified here by a gilded and bejeweled key. You can buy that key with real-world currency if you want, but there’s also an in-game currency available. You can only get the unique outfit reward at the end of the event’s experience grind if you buy the season pass.

Players can also speed up progression by dumping in-game currency into skipping tiers. This is useful for impatient players or those who want to catch up at the end of the month for fear of missing out. (It’s worth noting that that in-game currency can also be purchased with real-world currency, because Jam City is a bunch of smart cookies.)

As for the rewards themselves, they’re mostly books, the in-game currency used to either purchase pets and pet customizations, or to adopt creatures in the reserve. That’s a great addition to the game, considering that these books were easily the hardest to come by, being available only in small quantities in very competitive events. You can get a full list of the tiered rewards available for players in different Years here, courtesy of this excellent reddit megathread.

Overall, “Magical Milestones” feels like a well-balanced addition to the game that shores up a shortcoming of the mostly solid in-game economy to this point. We’ll see how it plays out by the end of the month, but for now, it’s a nice answer to player requests and a smart monetary move in one.