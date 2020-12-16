This Friday, Jam City and Portkey Games are bringing holiday spirit to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, "the Wizarding World mobile and video game experience that places the player at the center of their own magical adventure." Press release details aside, this game has been a favorite daily play of mine since launch, with few hiccups in between and plenty of new content coming month after month. The upcoming holiday special is but the latest in a series of updates and fan-favorite events, much like the addition of Clubs and sidequests in the summer update and the fan-design costume contest released earlier this year. But now, winter is upon us -- and the students of Hogwarts -- in the best possible way.

Beginning December 18th and running through Christmas Day, the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Christmas Countdown will deliver an eight-day extravaganza, a cheerful campaign that will treat fans to social media giveaways and in-game prizes such as notebooks, Christmas sweaters and decor, as well as coins and energy. Players will also be able to enjoy Quidditch, House Pride and Duelling events.

Additionally, a new time-limited side quest, for players who have progressed to Year 3 Chapter 4, find that their hopes to relax at Hogwarts during the holiday break don’t go according to plan after Charlie Weasley is injured and enlists your help to repay a debt. Along with discovering Professor Snape’s plans for the break, Hagrid and Charlie help create a unique Boxing Day surprise.

If you haven't been playing the mobile game, which is absolutely worth your spare time as you tap away on your mobile device of choice, here's the official synopsis:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the only mobile game where any fan can live their fantasy of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In this award-winning narrative RPG (Role Playing Game), players participate in the iconic rites of passage of life at the school, from being sorted in Year 1, to becoming a prefect in Year 5, while exploring the secrets of Hogwarts and its grounds. True to life in the wizarding world, players advance through their seven years of schooling at Hogwarts, attending classes, learning magical skills, and forming friendships and rivalries with other students, while investigating an original, unfolding mystery.

