Jam City has a big surprise in store for fans of their global hit mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. In celebration of the Valentine's Day holiday, and in response to requests from the passionate fan base, players will soon "be able to go on dates whenever they please and experience romance permanently in the game," starting on February 16th.

How awesome is that? As a long-time player of the game, currently enjoying my 7th year at Hogwarts, I'm thrilled to not only be getting an opportunity to let my MC date again after some serious hardships but to be exclusively revealing that news to you, the dedicated fans. We have something else to share with you, too: A first look at the new romance-themed trailer that teases the Valentine's Day update, which you can watch below. But wait, there's more!

Here are the official details on the new update, the story content it brings, and the long-awaited arrival of dates and romance options in the game, courtesy of our friends at leading mobile entertainment studio Jam City and Portkey Games, the Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment label:

"First introduced in 2019 during a special in-game Celestial Ball event, the element of romance has since appeared on four different occasions and was consistently met with resounding enthusiasm as players have opted to go on a total of 2.9 million dates with an original character of their choice. The romance feature is the number-one most-requested update by fans."

“Our players are so deeply invested and immersed in their choices within the game that we’re not at all surprised just how well this social feature has performed,” says Sarah Wolf, Game Director at Jam City. “We’re constantly interacting with our player base and receive countless emails and messages from them asking to make dating a permanent feature, so we just had to deliver!”

"As part of this update, the romance feature will now include “relationship levels” driven by points earned through gameplay. Once enough points have been accrued, players will advance through various “relationship milestones” that trigger subsequent side quests and activities. New and exciting date locations will unlock based on relationship levels. And as so in real life, players also have the ability to go “exclusive” with their love interest, or “break up” if they aren’t feeling the sparks."

"In addition to the dating feature rollout, beginning today, players who have progressed to Year 5, Chapter 9 can experience a Valentine’s Day-themed time-limited side quest event sure to tug at the heartstrings: Students of Hogwarts are thrilled when Professor Dumbledore announces a big Valentine’s Day dance. However, under the organization of Madam Pince, the dance is at risk of being the most boring event of the year with no food or decorations! It is up to the players to make this dance a memorable night for everyone, and to perhaps plant a seed of love between Madam Pince and Mr. Filch."

As a bonus, check out our exclusive reveal of the new Valentine's Day-themed teaser for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery below:

It's the most romantic time of the year, and Hogwarts is celebrating Valentine's Day with a rose & fairies-filled extravaganza and a permanent dating feature! Help Madam Pince celebrate this night of fun & dancing, and get ready to go on dates whenever you want to in the game!

"Launched in April 2018, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has been played by players all around the world for over 48 billion minutes. According to Sensor Tower, average daily minutes spent on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery surpass those of Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Spotify."

"Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the only mobile game where any fan can live their fantasy of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In this award-winning narrative RPG (Role Playing Game), players participate in the iconic rites of passage of life at the school, from being sorted in Year 1, to becoming a prefect in Year 5, while exploring the secrets of Hogwarts and its grounds. True to life in the Wizarding World, players advance through their seven years of schooling at Hogwarts, attending classes, learning magical skills, and forming friendships and rivalries with other students, while investigating an original, unfolding mystery."

