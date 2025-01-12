The Harry Potter films do require a certain degree of suspension of disbelief, whether it’s the fact that muggle conveniences like ballpoint pens and email have never been brought to the wizarding world, that no one seems to question children running into a brick wall at King's Cross Station and disappearing, that Gringotts doesn’t have an ATM, or how a hapless twit like Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) gets hired for what presumably would be a pretty important subject. Yet we're willing to overlook these things in order to lose ourselves in the fantastical world of Harry Potter. Most things, that is. I can get over entrusting a 13-year-old Hermione (Emma Watson) with a Time-Turner, but the Hogwarts point system? It's utter bollocks.

The Hogwarts Point System in 'Harry Potter' Makes No Sense

"While you are at Hogwarts, your triumphs will earn you House points, while any rule-breaking will lose House points. At the end of the year, the House with the most points is awarded the House Cup, a great honor."

The quote above, from Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) to the first-years at Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, sums up the purpose of Hogwarts' house point system in a nutshell. Answering questions correctly, or winning an inter-house Quidditch match (which is another bone of contention, but for another time), can earn points, while sassiness and walking the corridors at night can have them taken away. All Hogwarts staff and Prefects have the authority to award, or deduct, points, and those points are tracked magically by means of a set of four giant hourglasses in the Great Hall, with each hourglass having colored stones that rise and fall based on the points: red rubies for Gryffindor, blue sapphires for Ravenclaw, green emeralds for Slytherin, and yellow diamonds for Hufflepuff.

In theory, it's a great motivational tool and something each house can rally around over the course of the year. In practice? Crap. It's crap. It's a level of crap akin to what Buckbeak drops on the windshield of your flying Ford Anglia 105E. Firstly, there are no set standards. Points are awarded and deducted arbitrarily: Snape (Alan Rickman) takes a point away from Gryffindor because of Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) cheekiness, but Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) blatantly disregards Hagrid's (Robbie Coltrane) instructions for approaching Buckbeak, putting himself and potentially others in danger, and has no points deducted from Slytherin. Hermione gets 50 points deducted for walking the halls at night, but only 5 for looking for the mountain troll. Where's the logic in that? It also reeks of favoritism. Slytherin wins the House Cup at the end of the first film, save for a rather convenient flurry of points for Gryffindor, awarded by Dumbledore (Richard Harris), that ties the houses, and then awards the go-ahead points to Neville (Matthew Lewis) for "bravely standing up to his friends," an act that wasn't witnessed by anyone other than those directly involved. Which means there's a creepy level of surveillance going on too.

Here's How to Fix the Hogwarts House Points System in 'Harry Potter'