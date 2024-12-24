In November 2001, audiences experienced the first film adaptation of J. K. Rowling's up-and-coming Harry Potter series. Over the next decade, as more books and films were released, the franchise became a global phenomenon, drawing in viewers with its fun take on magic, enjoyable characters, and dark themes. Though its prequel, the Fantastic Beasts series, failed to reach the same level of engagement, a new television series is in development for anyone ready to return to the Wizarding World.

The films took audiences to many different and wonderful locations, but the most consistent one was Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) learned how to practice magic. With its grand architecture and ancient secrets, Hogwarts feels like as much of a character as the humans, and many of the series' most memorable moments take place on its grounds. These are the most rewatchable Harry Potter scenes set in Hogwarts, ranked by their memorability and how important they are to their respective movies.

10 Harry and the Hungarian Horntail

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

The first task of the dangerous Triwizard Tournament saw the chosen representatives of the three wizard schools face off against dragons to recover a golden egg. Harry is the last to go and is pitted against the foul-tempered Hungarian Horntail. He summons his broomstick for better mobility, but the dragon breaks free of its chains and chases him around Hogwarts.

Though Harry completes the challenge, it's only by the skin of his teeth, as the Horntail's pursuit is thrilling and relentless. There are several tense moments, such as in the beginning when Harry uses rocks to dodge the dragon's flames or midway through when he is knocked off his broomstick as the dragon claws its way along the roof of Hogwarts. Yet. all the action makes Harry's victory all the more impressive and shows how far he has grown as a wizard and a flyer.

9 Wizard's Chess

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

With his friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) by his side, Harry delves into the catacombs of Hogwarts to protect a powerful artifact called the Philosopher's Stone. However, numerous traps and puzzles bar the group's way, including a giant chess set whose pieces come to life and attack anyone within range. Ron takes charge of the situation, assigning Harry, Hermione, and himself the roles of bishop, rook, and knight, and leads the black pieces in a high-stakes game.

The image of living chess pieces smashing one another is already pretty iconic, but what makes this scene so memorable is how it ends. Rather than sacrifice Harry so he can win the game, Ron allows himself to be taken so Harry can checkmate the white king. It's a beautiful demonstration of Ron's bravery and loyalty to his friends. Sadly, later Potter movies would fail Ron's character, but scenes like this one prove just how good of a character he is.

8 Lupin's Boggart Lesson

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

During Harry's third year at Hogwarts, the new Defense Against the Dark Arts Teacher was Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), whose first lesson involved pitting his students against a Boggart. This shapeshifting creature can transform into the greatest fear of whoever looks at it but can be defeated with the spell "Riddikulus," which forces the Boggart to take on a humorous form. With a record playing jazz music in the background, Lupin had each member of the class line up to face the Boggart.

This scene is easily the best first lesson of any Defense Against the Dark Arts class and a great introduction to Lupin's teaching style. Its atmosphere is fun and playful, especially in the beginning when we are treated to the image of Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) dressed in an old woman's clothes. It's sadly cut off when Lupin steps in to prevent Harry from seeing the Boggart, but it does lay the foundation for Lupin's lycanthropy, adding a deep layer to what is otherwise a lighthearted scene.

7 Fred & George's Exodus

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)