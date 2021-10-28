Calling all witches and wizards! Think you’re the best of the best at Harry Potter trivia? An official trailer and new details have dropped for the ultimate Harry Potter trivia competition: TBS and Cartoon Network's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. This four-day fan event will pit the four houses of Hogwarts against each other in a bracket-style trivia competition. Premiering on Sunday, November 28 and airing every following Sunday until the finale on December 19, the televised event will be hosted by Academy Award-winning actress and industry legend Helen Mirren.

Alongside Mirren is a variety of celebrity superfans and Harry Potter alumni, including Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson, Luke Youngblood, Pete Davidson, Jay Leno, and more.

The bracket-style competition will split its contestants up into the four houses of Hogwarts – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Without any help from the audience, it’s up to each house to properly flex their Harry Potter knowledge to determine the rightful owner of the Tournament of Houses’ championship trophy.

Image via Wizarding World

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Trailer Tests Wizarding Knowledge in Competition Hosted by Helen Mirren

Along with the grand trophy and unquestionable fan bragging rights, the winners will also receive a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Wizarding World locations across the East Coast of the United States, a $1,000 shopping spree at the Harry Potter New York Store, tickets to the award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a trip to the brand-new touring experience Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a three-day/night trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, and an advanced screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The first day, November 28 will pit Gryffindor against Hufflepuff for a guaranteed spot in the grand finale. On the following Sunday, December 5, Ravenclaw will face Slytherin for the second guaranteed spot. The third round promises an exciting Wildcard Round taking place on Sunday, December 12. This is for the two losing houses to compete for the last chance to participate in the finale. Finally, on December 19, the true winner of the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be rightfully crowned as the ultimate Harry Potter superfans.

Those following along at home too have a chance to compete for victory in the Wizarding World Quiz Championship, the companion digital quiz event that will take place on WizardingWorld.com. Three trivia quizzes, all escalating in difficulty, will debut every Friday, November 26 through December 10, with the winner being announced on December 20.

Watch the trailer for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses below. The show premieres Sundays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on TBS and Cartoon Network starting November 28.

KEEP READING: Helen Mirren to Host 'Harry Potter: Tournament of Houses' Competition Show

‘Titans’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes Showcasing the Stunts of Season 3 The video explores how the fighting in 'Titans' is specifically chosen for each character and their story.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email