A Horcrux is a magical concept featured in the Harry Potter franchise that is a vessel for a piece of a particular person's soul. Throughout the films, there are seven, all made by Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), who splits his soul seven times; so long as one has an existing Horcrux, they are basically immortal, able to live forever and never truly be killed. To make a Horcrux, one must split their soul by taking the life of another, not out of mercy, but in an act of pure hatred and selfishness.

There are only a few ways to destroy a Horcrux, with some of these known ways being to stab it with a Basilisk's fang or use some very powerful magic, which is unknown to most. In the later films, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends embark upon a crusade to destroy these artifacts so that Voldemort can truly die, once and for all. But, of course, not all Horcruxes are created equal, and whether because of creativity or their innate abilities, some Horcruxes are just better than others. Here is a ranking of every Horcrux in the Harry Potter saga based on the nature of the item itself, how powerful it is, and how big a part it plays in the story.

7 Ravenclaw's Diadem

Destroyed by Harry Potter

Ravenclaw's diadem is found in the Room of Requirement at Hogwarts. In the book, it is accidentally destroyed by Vincent Crabbe (Jamie Waylett) using Fiendfyre, a unique type of dark magic of immense destruction. In the movie, however, Fiendfyre isn't quite enough to take it out, and so Harry is forced to jab it with a Basilisk's fang to properly shatter it, with Ron finishing the job by kicking it into the raging inferno.

As far as Horcruxes go, Ravenclaw's diadem one just isn't really that interesting. It's just a tiara, in essence, and on top of that, it's been hidden in a really ridiculous location. Why would Voldemort hide something he needs to keep an eye on in a place he can't access? Sure, the last place his enemies would look is right under their noses, but it doesn't change the fact that people in the saga were in the Room of Requirement as early as Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, so it's a real miracle that they didn't stumble upon it sooner. Plus, its last-minute appearance in the last book and movie makes it seem like an afterthought, considering the final battle is already raging.

6 Hufflepuff's Cup

Destroyed by Hermione Granger

Hufflepuff's Cup was found in Bellatrix Lestrange's (Helena Bonham-Carter) vault at Gringotts. Voldemort had entrusted her to take care of it, but of course, it was only a matter of time before the Golden Trio caught up with it and smashed it. However, they carried it around for quite some time, as they were no longer in possession of the Sword of Gryffindor and had to resort to finding a Basilisk's fang to destroy it. To do so, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) go into the Chamber of Secrets to grab a fang from the dead Basilisk.

The cup doesn't seem to have any unique enchantments attached to it and is very similar to Ravenclaw's diadem in being fairly simple. However, the cup gets extra points because it's stashed in a high-security bank protected by a fair amount of spells and for being with the heroes far longer than any Horcrux should have. Appearance-wise, though, it's pretty dull and uninteresting.

5 Slytherin's Locket

Destroyed by Ron Weasley

Slytherin's locket is the first Horcrux that Harry properly hunts for, accompanied by Albus Dumbledore (Sir Michael Gambon) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Just getting the Horcrux is no easy feat, as it is positioned in a picturesque seaside cave, guarded by an army of creepy Inferi and submerged in a basin beneath a magical potion. This potion displays terrifying visions to whoever drinks it, and unfortunately for Harry and Dumbledore, the locket cannot be picked up unless every drop of the potion has been ingested.

Harry kind of holds onto this one for a while until he and Ron can finally retrieve the Sword of Gryffindor, but the locket's mysteries don't stop there. It is also enchanted to emit smoky visions of even more horrible things. Ron, for example, sees his crush, Hermione, making out with Harry while the two insult and berate him. Luckily, this kind of backfired on Voldemort's behalf, as it made Ron angry enough to cut the locket to pieces with the newly-acquired sword. The locket's protections debilitated Dumbledore to the point of leaving him vulnerable and influenced Ron's darker side, prompting him to leave Harry and Hermione for months. Overall, it is among the most damaging Horcruxes in the series.

4 Marvolo Gaunt's Ring

Destroyed by Albus Dumbledore

Marvolo Gaunt's ring isn't really on screen that much. Dumbledore destroys it between movies five and six, but it comes with a catch. Destroying the ring causes a necrotizing curse to spread across whoever did the deed, bringing a slow, agonizing death within a year or so. At the beginning of the sixth installment, it is clear that Dumbledore has fallen victim to this ploy and does not have much time left.

However, the course proves instrumental in Dumbledore asking Snape (Alan Rickman) to take his life. It wasn't just to save Draco (Tom Felton) but also to give Dumbledore a more dignified, painless death than the one that was already coming, effectively killing two birds with one stone. While this Horcrux isn't shown much at all, the curse accompanying it is super important to the narrative, and it's also a perfect failsafe, as it assigns a time limit to whoever was unfortunate enough to smash it. Furthermore, this Horcrux is mighty enough to take down one of the best wizards in Harry Potter, cementing its place in the series' infamy.

3 Tom Riddle's Diary

Destroyed by Harry Potter

Tom Riddle's Diary is the first Horcrux destroyed, revealed and eliminated way back in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, though its true nature wasn't known at the time. It may have only been revealed as a Horcrux later, but that doesn't change the fact that the thing was extremely dangerous. It served as a conduit into the past, allowing anyone who wrote in it to communicate with the younger version of Voldemort, Tom Riddle (Christian Coulson).

It could also transport the reader through time, allowing them to experience some of Tom Riddle's memories. Lastly, what made it so dangerous was that it could influence people; the diary put Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Tyler) into a trance to open the Chamber of Secrets and write threatening messages on the walls. This book nearly killed her and probably would have had it not been for Harry stabbing it with a Basilisk's fang. The diary is definitely one of the more complex Horcruxes; it is practically self-functioning, to the point where it single-handedly comes dangerously close to closing Hogwarts and eliminating Harry for good. It also comes in pretty early, which is why it's one of the better ones.

2 Nagini

Destroyed by Neville Longbottom

Lord Voldemort's beloved pet snake, Nagini, is far more than just a scaly reptile; she has also killed people and feasted upon their remains for the Dark Lord, serving as a constant companion. Nagini is always by Voldemort's side, so having her as a Horcrux is a great idea. She rarely leaves his sight, and her status as a Horcrux means spells can't affect her whatsoever.

Nagini is the final Horcrux destroyed, decapitated by Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) with the Sword of Gryffindor during Harry's final confrontation with Lord Voldemort. Nagini is one of the best Horcruxes because of how inspired she is as a choice; come on, who wouldn't put a piece of their soul into their pet if given the chance, especially knowing it basically makes the pet nearly indestructible? It's actually a pretty clever idea on Voldemort's part, as it makes for a self-defending Horcrux capable of killing people in seconds due to her violent nature.

1 Harry Potter

Destroyed by Lord Voldemort

The final Horcrux is none other than Harry Potter himself, who was inadvertently turned into one on the night his parents died. Through Dumbledore's memories, it is revealed that when Harry's parents were killed, Voldemort's soul split once again, and in this particular instance, a piece of it latched itself onto the nearest living thing it could find: Harry. Voldemort was never aware of Harry's status as a Horcrux and pretty much shot himself in the foot when he cast a killing curse at Harry during the Battle of Hogwarts.

The piece of Voldemort living inside of Harry explained why he was nearly sorted into Slytherin, why Voldemort can see into his head, and why he can speak to snakes. Unfortunately, the only way to destroy the piece of Voldemort's soul inside of Harry was for Voldemort to actually kill Harry, and he had to be the one to do it himself. Harry avoided death, though, largely because Voldemort's killing curse killed the Horcrux rather than the Boy Who Lived. The reason for its placement atop the ranking is because Harry is the only Horcrux featured in all eight movies and because it is proof that the good in Harry still triumphed over the bad.

