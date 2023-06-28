Harry Potter features many characters who fall into the category of morally gray. This allows for more complex character arcs that greatly enhance the story. Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) and Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) are the most common examples, but there are many throughout the series. However, the fans don't always acknowledge it, choosing instead to see a harsh division between good and evil, leaving them to cheer for characters as undisputed heroes rather than complex individuals. With so many characters in the series, some appear very little, yet they are still important to the story. Being both morally gray and rarely onscreen leaves the father of the franchise's hero, James Potter (Adrian Rawlins), in an odd situation.

Though he is dead before the story really begins, James is referenced a lot. Throughout the series, we learn many things about him. James is one of the Marauders, a member of the original Order of the Phoenix, a secret animagus, best friend to Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), and most importantly, the deceased father of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe). Through his association with Harry and many other notable characters, James becomes a significant part of the series despite only briefly appearing himself. With only appearing in a few scenes and most of the story told through the eyes of his son, it's hard to get a clear picture of James. Harry undoubtedly looks up to the man, idealizing him as a son is expected to do. Yet despite the good deeds that the series focuses on, James wasn't a perfect person. In fact, in his younger days, he wasn't particularly nice at all, begging the question if the cruel bully deserves the title of hero.

Before 'Harry Potter' James Bullies Snape

Harry looks like James, but that doesn't mean they act the same. James Potter may have been the Gryffindor Quidditch star back in his day, but he has little in common with his son. It's important to recognize the differences in their childhood. James was the only child of loving and wealthy parents, while tragedy struck Harry early, leaving him to grow up in a home where he was ignored at best. The difference in their backgrounds leads to drastically different behavior at Hogwarts. James' Hogwarts years are largely remembered for two things: his crush on Lilly Evans (Geraldine Somerville) and his mistreatment of Severus Snape. Snape's memories show that James always disliked him, often treating him terribly for the crime of being friends with Lily. A scene set in the fifth year shows James publicly humiliating Snape and laughing about it with his friends simply because he was bored.

James' treatment of Snape proves he was not a flawlessly noble individual, as the series sometimes seems to imply. Certainly, people make mistakes in youth, but this was a repeated habit, and Snape still carries trauma from it. With the only other characters in the series who grow up with James being his best friends, it's unclear if his venom was reserved for Snape specifically or if he had other victims as well. But it does show he had a mean streak, so why does everyone consider him a hero?

How Can 'Harry Potter' Fans Call James a Hero?

Despite this glaringly obvious issue, James does several good things. He joins the Order of the Phoenix, actively defying Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and putting him on the good side of the overall conflict. He also shows no signs of prejudice, even marrying a muggle-born girl, despite coming from a long-respected pureblood wizard family, yet that is a low bar for heroism. James is loyal to his friends, specifically Remus Lupin. While at Hogwarts, James and the others discover Remus is a werewolf, and they not only keep his secret but accept him. They even went out of their way (and broke the law) to become animagi to support Remus during his transformations. But perhaps the most memorable thing James did was die. When Voldemort attacked the Potters' home, James sacrifices himself, hoping to give Lily time to escape with baby Harry. Though it changed nothing in the end, his final act of heroism leads people to forget his problematic past.

There is both good and bad in James, but the story, and therefore the fans, seem to focus on his best moments. The explanation is simple: it's Harry's story. With so much of the films centering on Harry and his perceptions, of course, James won't be vilified. Harry admires his father but, honestly, knows little about the man. As an 11-year-old, Harry enters the Wizarding World, meeting people who knew his father for the first time, and they tell him of all his father's best deeds. Not wanting to disillusion Harry or speak ill of the dead, no one discusses James' mistakes, with the sole exception of Snape. His best qualities and the narrative told to Harry leave a positive impression of James Potter, even though he was a flawed man.

Does 'Harry Potter' Make James Redeemable?

The series presents several characters, who may be on the right side of the overall confrontation but are not necessarily good people, and James is one of them. James behaved terribly in his youth and unfortunately died too young to make things right with Snape. He is not shown to take responsibility for his actions. Perhaps James did mature before his death and acknowledge the hurt his actions caused, but his care for his family and friends doesn't prove that he changed. Without a clear moment of regret, it's hard to be sure of James. With more time, the upcoming Harry Potter TV series could address James' shortcomings and potential growth into a better person, but the films never do that. He may be a hero in the First Wizarding War and to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily make James a good man. The complex distinction allows for nuances and creates a fascinating and realistic character. While denying the darker parts of James is tempting, it does a disservice to the story. James Potter did many good things in his life, but that doesn't erase his mistakes.