John Lithgow has officially confirmed (via ScreenRant) that he will be playing Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore — the man deserves his full name — in the upcoming Harry Potter series for HBO. But while he won't be whipping out the Elder Wand for the next six months, he's already looking ahead to the work he's going to put in before he steps into the hallowed cloisters of Hogwarts Castle.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub alongside Geoffrey Rush for The Rule of Jenny Pen, Lithgow opened up on his feelings on taking on the role of Dumbledore, one of the most powerful wizards in the Harry Potter universe, who serves as both the headmaster of Hogwarts and the leader of the Order of the Phoenix. In the original film series, the character was portrayed by Richard Harris and later Michael Gambon, while Jude Law took on a younger version in the largely overlooked Fantastic Beasts prequels. But now Lithgow has the robes and the pointy hat, and the work is truly about to begin. It's a task he isn't shying away from.

"It’s pretty scary, but it’s certainly not anything I would dream of saying no to. Look, I’m about to turn 80 next year. I’ll be 80, I’ll be 86 or 7 at the wrap party for this one. It’s a wonderful winding down role. That’s how I see it. I know that I’ll be working with, at the very top of the food chain, these are superb people. And I will be working with among the best English speaking actors in the world. I mean, the talent pool right there in London is at their disposal. I’m really excited about it and just revisiting Harry Potter in depth these days. I just want to do it justice."

HBO's Harry Potter series is led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials) and director/executive producer Mark Mylod. Designed as a long-term adaptation, the show will dedicate each season to a single book from the seven-novel series. Filming is set to take place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same site where the original films were produced. The series is anticipated to debut on HBO in late 2026 or early 2027.

