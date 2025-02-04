Throughout Harry Potter, audiences meet many Hogwarts students, some of whom Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) considers friends, and others he doesn't. Yet only a select few have memorable roles. Of course, Hermoine (Emma Watson), Ron (Rupert Grint), and most of the other students have their moments on screen, but one unlucky student gets passed over in almost every scene they appear in.

No, not Neville (Matthew Lewis), who has his own unlucky streak, but Katie Bell (Georgina Leonidas). Though she appears in most films, Katie doesn't get the recognition that many do. A Gryffindor in the year above Harry and a talented Quidditch player, most of Katie's scenes involve her getting beat up, and the moments cut from the films only build on that. Katie quietly has the worst luck, yet it doesn't deter her from taking risks, proving she is in the right house.

Katie Bell Suffers in Her Biggest Harry Potter Scene

Image via Warner Bros

Of course, her most memorable scene is in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, when she is accidentally cursed by a necklace meant for Dumbledore. Katie has the misfortune of running into Draco (Tom Felton) alone, so he uses her for his plan. Not only is Katie put under the Imperius Curse, which is one of the three Unforgivable Curses, but accidental contact with the necklace sends her into the air. Fortunately, Harry, Ron, and Hermione are there to see and get her help, but it is still an unlucky coincidence that she got the necklace in the first place and that the package opened enough for her to touch it. While this is the worst thing that happened to her, Katie's bad luck has been proven long before.

Katie Bell Has Several Quidditch Injuries

Image via Warner Bros

For much of the series, Katie is best known as Harry's Quidditch teammate. While Harry is the youngest Hogwarts Quidditch player, Katie is close, being on Gryffindor's team in her second year, playing her first match alongside Harry. As a chaser, part of her position on the team is getting hit with bludgers, and she does many times. Though the films cut several of the games and the ones they keep focus on Harry's search for the snitch, the books detail what his teammates experience, and, in Katie's case, it's not pretty. A bludger collides with Katie's head in her first match, but she keeps playing. Because they are made of black iron, bludgers pose a major threat in Quidditch. So, although this incident did not cause Katie serious damage, it had to hurt her.

However, Katie keeps coming back to the pitch, allowing her bad luck to continue. In an especially brutal match against Slytherin cut from the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban film, one opponent pulls her back by her hair and sends her flipping through the air. Katie manages to stay on her broom and is awarded a penalty shot that earns Gryffindor points. In Quidditch, Katie shows impressive resilience, but she certainly goes through a lot.

Bad Luck Follows Katie, But She Doesn't Let It Stop Her