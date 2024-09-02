In a development that surely ranks among the greatest tragedies of our time — right up there with, say, running out of butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks — Harry Potter fans were left heartbroken when London’s King’s Cross railway station failed to deliver the time-honored tradition of announcing the departure of the fictional Hogwarts Express from platform 9 ¾. Yes, you read that right: an actual, functioning railway station did not, in fact, play along with a fictional narrative from a children’s book series, and grown adults were absolutely gutted.

Every year on September 1, a horde of wizards, witches, and muggles alike gather at King’s Cross, eagerly awaiting that magical moment at 11 AM when the Hogwarts Express is supposed to depart. This is, of course, a beloved ritual ripped straight from the pages of J.K. Rowling’s books — a perfect excuse for fans to dress up, wave their wands, and pretend they're escaping to a world where their Hogwarts letter didn’t get lost in the mail. In years past, the station has even humored these Potterheads by flashing the train service on departure boards, making the whole thing feel almost real. Almost.

But this year? Nada. Zip. Nothing. No Hogwarts Express on the departure board. Instead, the expectant crowd — who had undoubtedly circled this date in their calendars months in advance — was met with the cold, harsh reality that the world is moving on, alas.

There's a Delay on the Hogwarts Express

A video posted on social media captures the moment in all its tragic glory: a sea of wizard robes, House scarves, and probably more than a few plastic wands, all counting down to 11 AM. And then… crickets. The realization that nothing was happening hit the crowd all at once, leading to boos and groans, as though Voldemort himself had just declared "no more magic."

But this disappointment didn't exactly come out of the blue. Warner Bros Discovery, the overlords of the Harry Potter franchise, had actually issued a statement back in July advising fans not to descend on King’s Cross this year. Instead, they offered a consolation prize: an online program hosted by Sam Thompson, the I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner and proud Hufflepuff.

The official reason? Network Rail, the station operator, said last year’s event was, let’s say, less than manageable. “Having thousands of people at King’s Cross made it challenging for us as station operator,” a spokesperson told Metro. Translation: real-life train stations are for real-life passengers, not for make-believe train rides to a school of magic.

While Warner Bros and Network Rail probably thought they were doing everyone a favor — perhaps preventing mass chaos and ensuring commuters could actually catch their trains without being accosted by a wand-wielding crowd — fans weren’t exactly placated. But don’t worry, folks, you can always rewatch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for the 375th time and dream of what might have been. For those still mourning the absence of that 11 AM departure, there’s always next year.

The entire Harry Potter franchise is available to stream on Max.

