All aboard the newly released Harry Potter LEGO Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition! Although it’s not the first Hogwarts Express done by LEGO, it is without a doubt the largest. In fact, concerning Harry Potter LEGO, the brand-new Hogwarts Express second-biggest LEGO product in the franchise, the first being the massive Hogwarts Castle, which consists of 6020 pieces.

Made up of 5129 pieces, The Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition is rated for ages 18+, differing from the Hogwarts Castle which was rated for ages 16+, perhaps because it contains “a button or coin battery,” likely for the lights in the carriages. The set includes 20 mini-figures total, including likely all of or most of your favorite characters. On top of including the main trio, Harry, Ron, and Hermione, at different ages, the set also contains everyone’s favorite werewolf professor Remus Lupin, the quirkiest Ravenclaw student Luna Lovegood, and, of course, Harry’s eternal rival Draco Malfoy.

It may disappoint some fans, but this Hogwarts Express set is intended for display and not for play, as the promotional videos make clear. Although you can rotate a lever to create the realistic movement of the train wheels in motion, the train itself cannot be moved on the tracks. But do not let that discourage you, as the incredibly detailed set makes for a valuable possession to any avid Harry Potter fan.

Built on a 1:32 scale, the Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition features a section of the famous King’s Cross Station’s Platform 9 3/4, an engine, coal tender, and 3-room passenger car which are filled with references to the movies. Each of the 3 compartments can be built to depict classic scenes from the films: The first takes place in the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, where Harry and Ron are stuffing their faces with sweets when Hermione walks into the compartment to question about the whereabouts of Neville’s pet frog, Trevor. The second takes place in the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, when the mysterious professor Lupin wards off the Dementor who was targeting Harry. The third and last scene takes place during the 6th film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, where Luna saves Harry who’d been immobilized and left behind due to Draco’s spell. In addition, you can also recreate the last scene from the very final film wherein Harry and his wife Ginny see their children off to Hogwarts.

The Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition is currently available for purchase on the online LEGO store for $499.99.