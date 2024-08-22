The Big Picture Back to Hogwarts Day is for celebrating all things Harry Potter, with Lego releasing a new The Burrow set.

The detailed 2405-piece set features iconic rooms and magical touches, perfect for fans of the books and movies.

Lego Insiders can get the set early on September 1, with exclusive freebies, while everyone else can purchase it on September 4.

In the Wizarding World of the Harry Potter franchise, September 1 marks the day that students will be boarding the Hogwarts Express at Platform Nine and Three-Quarters to return to the magical School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. For those of us who unfortunately never received our Hogwarts acceptance letter, September 1, or Back to Hogwarts Day, is a time to celebrate our love for the Boy Who Lived and all things Harry Potter. The unofficial holiday usually features announcements and merchandise releases, and this year, Lego is releasing a new Collector's Edition set of the Weasley Family's home, The Burrow.

The new set is 2405 pieces, and it perfectly captures the slanted magical home. It features unique building techniques that help the floors to appear slanted and the windows crooked, the whole structure leaning slightly to the side. Both the exterior and interior are packed with details that fans of the books and movies will immediately recognize. The house can be opened to reveal its rooms and magical touches. The fireplace allows for a minifigure to be placed into it and then lifted up by a swirl of green flame, sending them into the Floo Network to whisk them away. A small lever at the sink moves a pan and brush back and forth, letting magic take care of the household chores. The famous Weasley Family clock on the wall can also have its hands rotated.

Lego Insiders Can Get the Set Early

The set also has some details that will be especially charming for those who have read the books innumerable times; it features some locations and characters barely or not at all seen in the movies. We get a few glimpses of Ron's bedroom in the films, but not in much detail. The Burrow Lego set shows off the character's room, with details mentioned in the books, like a poster and bedspread of his favorite Quidditch team, the Chudley Cannons. Also included is Ginny's bedroom, featuring a bedspread of her favorite Quidditch team, the Holyhead Harpies, and a poster of the popular wizarding band the Weird Sisters. We can also see the twins Fred and George's bedroom above the family dining table, where they are working on developing their Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes products. Additionally, included among the set's ten minifigures are Bill and Charlie Weasley, the second of whom doesn't appear in the films at all.

For Lego Insiders, members of the Lego loyalty program, the set can be purchased starting September 1, 2024. Not only that, but they could get a few freebies included with their purchase for a limited time while supplies last. For everyone else, the set will go on sale on September 4.

Stay tuned at Collider for updates on new Lego sets, Harry Potter merch, and the upcoming television series. You can see The Burrow in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Max.

