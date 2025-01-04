One of the most iconic locations in the Harry Potter franchise is Diagon Alley. First seen in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the street of magical shops and other locations is Harry's first real step into the wizarding world. It's also one of the main locations recreated at Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park. Lego is now kicking off the New Year with a brand-new, 2,750-piece set of Diagon Alley.

Described as a "microscale display model," the Diagon Alley set is part of the "for adults" range of Lego sets, featuring the stylish, minimalist black packaging with its 18+ suggestion. The microscale buildings have many recognizable locations from the film series, like Gringotts Wizarding Bank, featuring the same dragon from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 that can be seen in its life-sized form at Universal Studios. The set also includes Ollivander's Wand Shop, makers of fine wands since 382 BC, as well as Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, the joke shop opened by Fred and George Weasley, first seen in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. In addition to these film locations, there are some shops that perhaps only readers of the books will recognize, such as Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlor. The set also includes 12 "micro-figures," figures scaled down to fit the small buildings, and a tiny replica of the Knight Bus.

Diagon Alley Isn't the Only New 'Harry Potter' Lego Set