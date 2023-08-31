The Big Picture Lego is releasing two new Harry Potter sets - Hogwarts Castle and Grounds and the Gringotts Wizarding Bank - Collectors' Edition, with new details and iconic locations from the movies.

The Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set includes minifigures of the Architect of Hogwarts, the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow, and Ford Anglia.

The Gringotts Wizarding Bank set features an extensively detailed recreation of the bank, including 3 underground vaults, a mine-cart rollercoaster, and the Ironbelly Dragon. It also includes 13 minifigures, including Harry, Ron, Hermione, and more.

It’s about time fans return to Hogwarts with new Harry Potter Lego sets! The toy makers have announced two new sets based on Hogwarts Castle and Grounds and the Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition, furthermore, Lego will also run a promotion that includes many freebies, as Comicbook reports. The new Hogwarts Castle and Ground set is smaller than the 2018 set but has incredible new details. The set lets you construct the Hogwarts’ iconic courtyards, paths, and bridges leading up to the rocky terrain of the Black Lake. Additionally, fans will also be able to recreate many key locations within the castle like the infamous Chamber of Secrets, Potions Classroom, The Winged Key room, and the Chessboard Chamber from the first movie. The new elements of the set include the minifigures of the Architect of Hogwarts, the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow, and Ford Anglia rounding up the major elements of the franchise.

Next, the Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition lets you build an extensively detailed recreation of the Wizard Bank along with 3 underground vaults which also include Bellatrix's vault, complete with a mine-cart rollercoaster. It also includes the Ironbelly Dragon, from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, which can be placed on top of the building. The set also features 13 minifigures including the trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione along with Hagrid, Dragomir Despard, Bellatrix Lestrange, Griphook, Bogrod, two goblin bankers, two guards, and more.

Image via Lego

A 'Harry Potter' Remake is in Work

Debuting in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone based on the books of the same name by J. K. Rowling — who has tanked her reputation since with transphobic rhetoric — the movie spawned seven more sequels, numerous games, and more, kicking off a trend of studios focusing on established YA IPs to make movies like The Twilight franchise, The Hunger Games franchise. The movie also catapulted its stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson to international fame. Recently Warner Bros Discovery has announced the remake of the franchise with a seven-season plan for Max. The decision came as the new regime at WBD looks to create a new streaming strategy based on existing IPs. While the development details are scarce at the moment due to the strikes, it’ll be curious to the treatment of the series.

The new Lego sets will be available to Lego Insiders on September 1 with a general launch on September 4. Check out the new sets below: