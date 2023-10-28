The Big Picture Helena Bonham Carter accidentally injured Matthew Lewis on set of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, causing temporary deafness in one ear.

Bonham Carter was remorseful, as Lewis suffered internal bleeding and took three days to recover his hearing. She apologized to him and felt incredibly guilty.

Fortunately, Lewis made a full recovery and forgave Bonham Carter.

Accidents on the sets of TV shows and movies are definitely not uncommon or unheard of. It is not unusual for actors and actresses to get a few cuts or bruises. In some cases, even more serious injuries occur, or—heaven forbid—someone loses their life. The set of Harry Potter movies had its fair share of incidents (though none were fatal). One incident, in particular, involved the beloved and incredibly talented Helena Bonham Carter and Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Bellatrix Lestrange and Neville Longbottom, respectively, throughout the franchise. Unfortunately, this incident left Lewis temporarily deaf in one ear while recording Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

What Happened to Matthew Lewis on the 'Harry Potter' Set?

Image via Warner Bros

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Helena Bonham Carter, known for her amazing and terrifying portrayal of Bellatrix in the Harry Potter films, shared a not-so-little incident that happened on the set of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The scene they were filming was that of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Neville (Lewis), and their friends fighting against the Death Eaters at the Ministry of Magic. Specifically, when Bellatrix captures Neville and holds him as leverage against Harry. Before the final shot was approved, Bonham Carter decided to try something new. She had what she thought, at the time, to be a rather clever idea to add intensity to the scene and enhance Bellatrix’s torture of Neville, so she decided to playfully use her wand as a Q-tip and pretend to clean Lewis’ ear. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned.

Likewise, in an interview with Parade a few years later, Lewis confirmed this story and detailed exactly what had happened at the moment of injury. He stated that when an explosion went off for the Harry Potter scene, he accidentally moved his head in one direction and Bonham Carter moved in the other direction at the same time, causing about an inch of the wand to go straight into his right ear. This resulted in a perforation of his eardrum, causing Lewis to temporarily lose his ability to hear from the damaged ear.

Helena Bonham Carter Felt Guilty After Leaving Matthew Lewis Temporarily Deaf

Image via Warner Bros.

In her Entertainment Weekly interview, Helena Bonham Carter openly confessed that she got a tad carried away with embracing Bellatrix's darker side. She was simply trying to add a touch of spontaneity to the moment and impulsively decided to do some improvisation, but shared that she thinks she “took [her] sadism a bit too literally.” She was surprised to learn about the unintentional impact she had on Lewis. Bonham Carter did not initially know about the damage she had done, which she credits to Lewis being such a wonderful and nice person as he never mentioned the incident to her or expressed any discomfort caused by her actions. Bonham Carter did confess to feeling incredibly guilty because Matthew had internal bleeding that lasted for three days, in addition to the temporary loss of hearing. She went to qualify her improvised decision as stupid and dangerous. Nevertheless, she later tried to apologize to Matthew, but she claimed he could not hear her as he was still deaf. From then on, she was always shouting, "ARE YOU ALL RIGHT, LUV?" whenever she saw Lewis.

Did Matthew Lewis Recover From His ‘Harry Potter’ Injury?

Short answer? Yes. In their respective interviews, both Helena Bonham Carter and Mathew Lewis confirmed that Lewis was able to completely recover his hearing. Luckily, in this specific case, the damage turned out to be temporary, and Matthew was able to make a full recovery from his injury. Lewis was able to finish the scene, and he later went to see a doctor who told him he was going to be okay but that the pain would remain for a few days. He confirmed he can hear absolutely fine now. Lewis forgave Bonham Carter, stating to Parade that she was very apologetic, but he let her off the hook when she introduced him to her husband Tim Burton.

Accidents on set are indeed unfortunate and can happen even on the most well-known productions, as well as those productions with the most resources invested in the security and well-being of their staff. These accidents remind us that it is always essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone involved. Hopefully, incidents like this can serve as gentle reminders for Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole to prioritize safety practices with actors, actresses as well and the rest of the staff. It is essential to ensure the well-being of the cast and crew, so they can continue delighting audiences without any compromise on their own safety and their health. Unfortunately, this incident was not the last on the set of the Harry Potter movies. Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double, David Holmes, was paralyzed from the chest down during the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.