The Harry Potter movies are full of magical characters who quickly became fan favorites. From impetuous students willing to risk everything to fulfill their destinies to unexpected allies always ready to lend a hand, these characters won over audiences.

Not every character in the saga is necessarily likable – sometimes, even the heroes act rather annoyingly. However, they remained consistently great throughout the series, proving themselves time and again thanks to their heroism, quirks and willingness to always do their best. And while they might've had their ups and downs, they never became unlikable or annoying.

10 Ron Weasley

The Harry Potter movies did Ron Weasley dirty. Although he remains a crucial part of the story, acting as Harry's confidant, he plays a decidedly less active role, mainly taking a back seat to Harry and Hermione's antics. His personality also suffered, with the films reducing him to comic relief.

However, props must go to Rupert Grint, whose performance succeeded in keeping Ron among the audience's favorites. His Ron is insecure and somewhat useless but a vital part of the main trio nonetheless. And while he might not be as beloved as Hermione or Harry, Ron is still one of the series' key players, whose dry humor brings a lot of levity to the story, especially in later years.

9 Rubeus Hagrid

Hagrid is a crucial character in Harry's early years at Hogwarts. He acts as Harry's closest friend besides the iconic duo Ron and Hermione, with Hagrid acting as a surrogate guide for the boy and providing some much-needed comfort during his formative years. Hagrid is a gentle giant to a tee, providing emotional support for the severely love-deprived Harry.

Although Hagrid becomes considerably less prominent as the series continues, he remains an important and beloved part of Harry's world. Fans who met him in the first movie always carried him in their hearts thanks to his kindness towards Harry and the wizarding world's many magical creatures.

8 Neville Longbottom

Neville is a curious character in the Harry Potter lore. He appears in all eight films, usually as a side character whose clumsiness provides some laughs. However, his tragic backstory and considerable development make him one of the story's most interesting and compelling figures. By the eighth film, Neville is one of Harry's closest allies and a key player in the final fight against Voldemort.

Even without much time dedicated to him, Neville managed to steal many of his scenes. Fans love him because of his bravery despite his many fears and willingness to risk everything to do what he believes is right. Neville might not be the most powerful or impressive wizard, but he certainly has the most heart.

7 Fred & George Weasley

The Weasley twins are the Potter saga's humorous center. The trouble-making duo never fails to bring laughs, even in the darkest moments. Fred and George are crucial to the series' lore, adding color and flare to an already eclectic story.

Fred's demise in the eighth film ranks as one of the Potter series' most tragic deaths, leaving a hole in the audience's stomach. However, his legacy lives on in his brother and the many wonderful and unforgettable moments they shared. The twins are certainly two of the most memorable characters in the series, even if they're not the most prominent.

6 Molly Weasley

Molly is the matriarch of the Weasley clan and the saga's ultimate maternal figure. Loving, selfless, nurturing and willing to sacrifice everything for the sake of her family, Molly is the living archetype of a mother. She is especially important because Harry never experienced familial love as a child, making her one of the closest things he has to a mother.

However, Molly is also fearsome when provoked. It was a truly inspired choice to have her kill Bellatrix during the final battle, but her rage at seeing her daughter in danger was understandable. Molly is one of the series' most impressive and compelling figures and a beloved part of the magical lore of Harry Potter.

5 Remus Lupin

Of all the Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers at Hogwarts, Remus Lupin was the best by far. The disheveled but enthusiastic man lived with a dangerous secret that tortured him, alienating him from others and leading him to a solitary existence.

Lupin is arguably Harry's closest ally in his later years, not counting his inner circle. He is someone who sees Harry as a fighter when everyone still sees him as a child. However, Lupin is careful and clever, lacking the recklessness of Sirius and Harry. Lupin is one of the series' best and most likable adult characters, with audiences actively rooting for his happiness. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

4 Harry Potter

Being the story's protagonist doesn't necessarily mean a character has to be the audience's favorite. Indeed, Harry is a compelling, layered and complicated hero, with many highs and lows throughout his story. "The Chosen One," Harry is a reluctant savior, thrust upon a destiny he never asked for and which he doesn't know how to handle.

Harry is the series' focal point, and audiences experience his journey alongside him. Thus, they are privy to his challenges and innermost thoughts, revealing a confused, often angry and increasingly despondent adolescent who, above everything, wants to be left alone. Harry's dilemmas make him sympathetic, although not necessarily likable. However, he is still among the best film characters in one of the biggest movie franchises of the new millennium, a capable hero who won over millions of fans and defined an entire generation.

3 Hermione Granger

Often named her generation's brightest witch, Hermione Granger is the key ingredient in the Harry Potter saga. While Harry is "the Chosen One," Hermione is the brains of the operation, and everyone knows it. She is the one that comes up with the plans and is always prepared for the worst while hoping for the best.

Hermione is staunchly loyal, fierce and empathetic, the prototype of what a "best friend" should be. She might be clever and capable, but her gifts as a person are far more important. She is the only one to remain at Harry's side no matter what, sticking with him through thick and thin. Hermione is one of the franchise's best and most likable characters and a large reason for its overwhelming success.

2 Luna Lovegood

Luna Lovegood, bless her heart, is truly one of a kind. She marches to the beat of her own drum, perfectly aware of what everyone thinks of her but refusing to allow it to get to her. Luna is odd, taking pride in her strange behaviors while doing her best to connect with others.

Although she arrives late into the story as a supporting character, Luna quickly becomes a major character in Harry's fight. Unlike others in the series, she consciously chooses to fight with kindness, although she's more than capable with her wand. Luna is a truly original figure whose oddities endeared her to the audience and secured her place as one of the story's most likable characters.

1 Dobby

No character in Harry Potter is more loyal than Dobby. The House Elf is one of Harry's most important, albeit unexpected allies, who ends up playing a far more important role in the final war than anyone could've anticipated.

Dobby's main strength is his courage and willingness to stand up to everything and anyone to protect those he cares for, especially Harry. While he has many of his kind's questionable behaviors, Dobby is more daring and spirited, giving him a reputation among elves and wizards. Dobby's ultimate sacrifice might be the series' most heartbreaking moment, but his legacy as the most likable Harry Potter character endures.

