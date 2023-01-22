The Harry Potter franchise has many diverse and wonderful characters that have long since remained fixtures in today's pop culture scene. Along with kind and brave characters come evil and cunning ones. With these dozens of different characters, a select few go above and beyond in terms of loyalty.

Whether that be Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and all his friends staying loyal to each other in the fight against evil or that being the Death Eaters and their faithful service to Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), a handful of characters demonstrate undying loyalty.

1 Horace Slughorn

Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) was the potions master in Harry's sixth year at Hogwarts and later became the head of Slytherin. Even though he is a part of House Slytherin, Horace is a relatively good-natured person who poses no threat to anyone. Before he came out of retirement to teach at Hogwarts once again, Horace fell victim to being wanted by Voldemort to recruit him to his ranks. However, instead of doing the easy thing and joining, Horace led a life permanently on the run.

Although he has good intentions and proved that he wouldn't easily go over to the dark side, Horace is why Tom Riddle learned what a Horcrux is — an object that a wizard can siphon their soul into to prolong their life. Even though Dumbledore never blamed him for this, feeling as though he did nothing wrong, it still does stir up some unease with the bumbling potions master.

2 Rubeus Hagrid

As one of the most lovable characters in Harry Potter, Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) has many virtues that make him a fan favorite. His loyalty is one of them. The Gamekeeper of Hogwarts has always had the school's interests at heart, wanting only the best for the teachers and students alike. His loyalty to Dumbledore is truly inspiring, as he tries to keep Harry out of danger (even though Harry never listens).

However, it is no secret that Hagrid has made a mistake or two along the way. Fill him with liquor and manipulate his love for dangerous magical creatures, and you can get some juicy information from him. Despite that, he is still immensely loved by all of Hogwarts.

3 Minerva McGonagall

A trusted friend of Dumbledore (Richard Harris, Michael Gambon) and wise professor of Transfiguration, Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) was one of the most badass teachers at Hogwarts. True to Gryffindor, Minerva placed a great value on bravery and courage and considered cowardice to be a serious weakness. She showed bravery by battling the Death Eaters and defending her students.

Perceived as strick and cold (but known to have a great protective temper), Minerva McGonagall's loyalty to Hogwarts was never questioned. McGonagall always looked out for her students and her co-workers around her. Going as far as giving fans one of the most badass moments in the final battle. "Piertotum Locomotor!"

4 Remus Lupin

Although he always struggled with his werewolf nature, Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) never let it get in the way of his pursuit of good. As a truly loyal member of the Order of the Phoenix, Lupin found that his role in the Wizarding War and Harry's life was something he could be proud of. Better yet, he was the best Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher the kids ever had.

One aspect of Lupin's life that fans loved so much was his faithfulness to his lifelong friend Sirius (Gary Oldman). Lupin stayed true to Sirius, despite what the rest of the world thought of him. Lupin always looked out for Harry as if he was a part of his own family, even naming Harry as godfather to his son, Teddy. Even though his loyalty led to the loss of his life, Lupin never regretted anything he did for the greater good.

5 Sirius Black

Sirius Black may be one character who has had it the hardest. Wrongfully convicted of murder, Sirius spent the better part of 12 years in the gruesome prison, Azkaban. Even with Dementors sucking out all his happiness, Sirius stayed true to the promises he made the Order and Dumbledore the entire time. Upon his escape, he opened up his home to the Order as a base of operations, even when no one came to rescue him from his unjust imprisonment.

As Harry's godfather, Sirius was always there for Harry. Even when he was supposed to be in hiding, he would risk everything to ensure Harry was alright: even when it cost him his life.

6 Bellatrix Lestrange

Image via Warner Bros.

The Death Eater, Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), was fanatically loyal to Lord Voldemort and was one of the most dangerous and crazed of his followers. When Voldemort first lost his power, Bellatrix never sold him out, instead taking a life sentence in Azkaban. Upon her rescue, Bellatrix, now immensely more insane due to her stay in Azkaban, was seen as the most loyal Death Eater.

It may be a shock to see this particular name here, but it's not a secret that Bellatrix is the most loyal Death Eater by far. In addition to committing several murders for her Dark Lord, Bellatrix also provided him with an heir, proving her loyalty and drive to do anything for Voldemort. Her pride and arrogance would prove to be her downfall in the end.

7 Hermione Granger

The brightest witch of her age, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), proved to be the best friend Harry Potter could have asked for. Hermione played a key role in keeping Harry alive all these years by saving both Harry and Ron (Rupert Grint) from countless perils with her quick thinking and vast intellect.

To add to all of this, Hermione never once deserted Harry. While she occasionally disagreed with him, she always stood by him. If any more proof was needed, Hermione even wiped her parents' memory of her and left her beloved school to join Harry on his hunt for Horcuxes.

8 Harry Potter

Plagued his whole life with fame, he didn't want a fight he was never ready for; Harry Potter proved to be the Wizarding World's saving grace. Harry continually struggled with his title of the Chosen One, but in the end, he embraced everything he needed to and won the fight he had been in his whole life.

Year after year, battle after battle, Harry never turned his back on what was the right thing to do. His immense bravery and loyalty led him to protect his friends and family. Even with Voldemort's darkness literally inside of him, Harry stayed loyal to the side of good.

9 Dobby the House Elf

Image via Warner Bros.

Though a house elf's nature is to be loyal, Dobby (voiced by Toby Jones) knew who the right people to be loyal to were. When Harry helped him escape from the Malfoy family and the cruel torture he was subject to, Dobby became forever more loyal to the Boy Who Lived. Saving his life more than once, Dobby was always there for Harry when he needed him.

From his first chaotic attempt at helping Harry, to his daring rescue which ended his life, Dobby never let him down. Dobby used all in his power to save his companions when they were in danger, even if it meant accidently doing harm to his friends.

10 Severus Snape

Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) will go down in history as one of the best double agents in film. Once a devout Death Eater, the minute Snape became aware of Voldemort's plan to kill Harry, Snape rushed to Dumbledore in an attempt to save Lily Potter's life. Despite her rejection of him when they were kids, Snape remained loyal to Lily and out of his undying love for her and became the most essential player in the game to take down the Dark Lord.

Risking his life countless times, his loyalty to Dumbledore never wavered. Snape's sacrifices were of a level so high that no one could come close to understanding how brave this man was. In the end he gave his life without ever revealing to Voldemort just what side he truly was on. Nothing can top the moment Harry learns all of this due to the memories Snape gives him with his dying breath.

