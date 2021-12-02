When the Harry Potter series first arrived on the scene in the late '90s, our knowledge of the Wizarding World was limited by the protagonist’s 11-year-old perspective. Since then, the Potter universe has exploded beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. It would be difficult to determine the most powerful characters across the richly detailed Wizarding universe, but here, we rank the most powerful wizards according to the films, books, and plays of the franchise (including Fantastic Beasts). Some may seem obvious, but others may come as a surprise. So, wands at the ready!

10. The Marauders

Image Via Warner Bros.

The adult Marauders -- Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), and Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall) -- had some time to shine in the series, but their most impressive feats were accomplished as part of a group at Hogwarts. With their best friend, James Potter (who, alongside future wife Lily Evans, would go on to defy Voldemort three times, adding to his credibility on the list), three of them became unregistered animagi as students in order to keep Remus, a werewolf, company. They also invented the Marauders' Map, which somehow tracked every person in the school while also revealing every hidden room and secret passage in the building, despite the fact that Hogwarts was supposed to be "unplottable". The boys' abilities as students were recognized by Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) and earned them a place in the original Order of the Phoenix shortly after they graduated.

9. Bellatrix Lestrange

Image Via Warner Bros.

First introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Bellatrix (Helena Bonham Carter) was a pureblood fanatic best known for wielding the Unforgivable Cruciatus Curse, under which her victims would experience feelings of physical torture; at the end of the first war, she was sent to Azkaban as part of a group that tortured Frank and Alice Longbottom to madness. She was a favorite of Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) for her rabid loyalty to him and his cause and bragged about learning the Dark Arts from the master himself. The evil witch racked up a high body count -- including her cousin, Sirius -- in the latter part of the series, but was eventually defeated during the Battle of Hogwarts by our next badass on this list.

8. Molly Weasley

Image Via Warner Bros.

If we’re going to acknowledge Bellatrix, we also have to acknowledge the witch who bested her: Molly Weasley (Julie Walters). Throughout the series, we mostly saw Molly’s magical skills through domestic spells. (In fairness, it’s no small feat to keep a household of nine running on an apparently tight budget.) However, when her children were threatened at the Battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, she proved to be a proficient duellist and took down Bellatrix after an intense battle. No surprise that the doting, and sometimes silly Mrs. Weasley turned out to be a formidable opponent: in the Harry Potter universe, there’s no greater power than a mother’s love.

7. Mad-Eye Moody

Image Via Warner Bros.

Harry meets (the real) Alastor Moody (Brendan Gleeson), a gruff, paranoid older wizard, as a member of the second Order of the Phoenix. Despite being kidnapped by Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant) the year previous, Moody was still extremely adept -- and his paranoia was not only justified but probably came in handy many times during the Second Wizarding War. As a younger man, he was a renowned Auror known for filling "half the cells in Azkaban" with Dark wizards. He was a powerful ally of Dumbledore up until his death protecting Harry in his departure from the Dursleys.

6. Harry Potter

Image Via Warner Bros.

Some may dismiss Harry’s (Daniel Radcliffe) power as part and parcel of the prophecy that made him "The Chosen One", but don’t count him out as a powerful wizard in his own right. He was a strong student and made good grades (including seven O.W.L.s) despite being under extreme duress pretty much every school year. He was able to not only perform advanced magic like the Patronus Charm but managed to teach it to fellow classmates in Dumbledore's Army. He became the Triwizard Champion and defeated multiple dark wizards and creatures before he was even 18 years old. Dumbledore himself observed Harry as the rare wizard whose ability to love and "pure" heart made him capable of defeating Voldemort. After the Battle of Hogwarts, he went on to become an Auror, presumably having a flourishing career outside his reputation as "The Boy Who Lived".

5. Hermione Granger

Image Via Warner Bros.

One-third of the fan-dubbed "Golden Trio", Hermione (Emma Watson) was frequently referred to as the best student in her year or "cleverest witch of her age". Beyond just being studious, she was able to perform extremely advanced magic, like brewing the Polyjuice Potion as a second-year or the combination Protean Charm/jinx on Dumbledore's Army’s coins that permanently disfigured classmate, Marietta Edgecombe. She was a strong duellist and almost single-handedly protected the Trio from detection when they were on the run from Voldemort during Deathly Hallows Part 1. Delving outside of the original series' canon, Hermione apparently went on to become a powerful politician and was seen to be the Minister for Magic in the Cursed Child play.

4. Gellert Grindelwald

Image Via Warner Bros.

While Grindelwald (Johnny Depp, soon to be Mads Mikkelsen) is more prominently featured in the Fantastic Beasts film series, we learn enough about him in the original series to earn him a top spot on the list. A peer (and love interest) of Dumbledore, the pair were described as nearly equally brilliant and talented wizards. After falling out with Dumbledore, he became the master of the most powerful Elder Wand and led a years-long crusade against the Wizarding World. He was said to be the most powerful Dark wizard preceding Voldemort and was only defeated in a duel with Dumbledore described by Elphias Doge as unmatched in wizarding history.

3. The Founders

While we don’t learn a ton about them individually, Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Helena Hufflepuff, and Rowena Ravenclaw earn a spot on the list for what we do know and for the legacy they left behind. The legendary founders of Hogwarts (in Hermione’s research, "the best school of witchcraft there is") were described as "the four most brilliant witches and wizards of the time." They created many enduring magical objects like the Sorting Hat, as well as Hogwarts Castle itself, which was imbued with its own powerful magic and mystery, and established the four Hogwarts Houses, named after themselves. (In Slytherin’s case, he also created the hidden Chamber of Secrets, and left behind a basilisk to wreak terror in his stead nearly a thousand years later.) Of course, they also set the standard for Wizarding education the world over.

2. Voldemort

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), aka Tom Riddle, was described by Dumbledore as one of the best students ever to graduate Hogwarts as well as "the most dangerous Dark wizard of all time." Before he had even learned about the existence of the Wizarding world, he was terrorizing his fellow orphans with impressive but disturbing acts of magic. He thrived at school but became obsessed with his Slytherin heritage and Dark magic. After graduating, he became the first and only wizard to create multiple Horcruxes in the pursuit of immortality. He incited both the First and Second Wizarding Wars and amassed a following of Dark wizards and creatures, becoming nearly unstoppable if not for the events that fulfilled the prophecy concerning his defeat at the hands of Harry Potter (spurred by Voldemort’s own arrogance and inability to love).

1. Albus Dumbledore

Image Via Warner Bros.

Dumbledore (Richard Harris and Michael Gambon) may not have been the one to ultimately defeat Voldemort, but he was frequently cited as the only person Voldemort ever feared -- meaning he was the main rival of both of the most infamous Dark wizards in modern history. According to Elphias Doge, he was already considered "the most brilliant student ever seen" at Hogwarts by the end of his first year. He won many awards in his youth, but his young adulthood was marred by family tragedy. Feeling responsible for his sister, Ariana’s, death (during a youthful duel with Grindelwald), he dropped his pursuit of power and instead began a career at Hogwarts.

Committed to his role as a teacher, Dumbledore nevertheless made many important academic discoveries for Wizarding kind. Upon defeating Grindelwald in a legendary duel, he became master of the Elder Wand and was awarded an Order of Merlin (First Class). He chose to become Headmaster of Hogwarts instead of Minister for Magic, but was still politically involved as Supreme Mugwump of the International Confederation of Wizards and Chief Warlock of the Wizengamot. He was also instrumental in the defeat of Voldemort, leading the Order of the Phoenix resistance group and destroying several Horcruxes before his death.

