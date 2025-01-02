The first rule of Hogwarts is you do not talk about Hogwarts. The second rule of Hogwarts is you do not talk about Hogwarts. But let’s break those rules for a moment because, apparently, Harry Potter nearly took a much darker, edgier turn in the hands of Fight Club director David Fincher. Over the course of his illustrious 35-year career, Fincher has been attached to numerous projects that ultimately didn’t materialise, including sequels to his (unfairly criticised) The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, to the adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's Rendezvous with Rama, and the less said about the ill fated sequel to World War Z the better, but if you want your mind blown, just picture Hogwarts in the vein of Tyler Durden.

Speaking to Variety to promote the upcoming 4K re-release of his thriller Se7en, Fincher revealed that the Wizarding World was one that got away, explaining that his pitch veered sharply away from the polished, family-friendly vision that Warner Bros. had in mind for adapting the seven books.

“I was asked to come in and talk to them about how I would do Harry Potter. I remember saying, ‘I just don’t want to do the clean Hollywood version of it. I want to do something that looks a lot more like Withnail and I, and I want it to be kind of creepy.’ They were like, ‘We want Thom Browne schooldays by way of Oliver,’”

Who Did End Up Directing the 'Harry Potter' Series?

Instead of FIncher, and Steven Spielberg, who'd also had his eye on the project (keen to cast Haley Joel Osment as Harry), the project went to Chris Columbus, a veteran of family films and a safe pair of hands who did a great job wrangling the young cast of newcomers alongside the stunning array of veterans. Alfonso Cuaron would take over for Prisoner of Azkaban, often feted as the finest and most striking of the series, before Mike Newell took the reins for Goblet of Fire, with his experience in romcoms perfect for the Yule Ball and teenage angst nature of the movies. David Yates directed the final four movies of the series as they lost their distinctness and started to feel more cookie cutter, but it's hard to imagine Fincher's idea not being intensely appealing. Maybe he can direct some episodes of the new series.

