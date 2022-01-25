The recent Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts airing on HBO Max (where you can also watch all 8 movies), a heady rush of nostalgia has hit, making it time for us to return to Hogwarts as well. Of course, there is always the Fantastic Beasts film series, which has a new installment, The Secrets of Dumbledore, coming out later this year.

However, that series just can’t match the magic and feeling of the original, based on J.K. Rowling’s series of seven novels that follow Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson), as well as other beloved characters.

That magic we spoke of is perhaps most strongly felt at the beginning of each film. For those of us who watched the Harry Potter kids grow up, and for those of us who grew up alongside them, each return to Hogwarts, aided by John Williams’s famous theme, incites a feeling of giddiness that is very specific to the franchise.

7. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

After making his return known to all, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) sends his Death Eaters to wreak havoc upon the Muggle world. This brief opening establishes Voldemort’s increasing power, as well as the pressing danger that comes with it.

Without dialogue, the opening of The Half-Blood Prince quickly works to set the tone of hopelessness that defines the film, based on the penultimate novel of the series. The heroes don’t really get any wins in this one, unless you count Ron’s success in Quidditch.

6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

First, and perhaps this goes without saying: there really aren’t any bad openings to a Harry Potter movie. Furthermore, there aren’t any bad Harry Potter movies. Part 2 of the finale picks up exactly where Part 1 left off: with Voldemort stealing the Elder Wand from Dumbledore’s grave, potentially signaling a great advantage for Team Dark Lord.

Since that scene was already shown in the previous film, however, perhaps the opening scene is more accurately the gorgeously stark one featuring Headmaster Snape (Alan Rickman) looking over Hogwarts under the control of the Death Eaters. It’s a rare moment when we get to see Snape observing without any change of being seen, so that his emotions can be present on his face, almost completely unguarded.

5. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Part 1 of the two-part Harry Potter finale opens with the new Minister of Magic giving a public speech declaring the return of Voldemort, as well as the Ministry’s intentions of fighting back to protect the wizarding world. It’s a rather brief opening scene, but works to reorient us with what’s going on in the world of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

The Prisoner of Azkaban offers a more simple opening. The film opens with Harry hiding under the sheets in his bed practicing “Lumos Maxima” (oh, third years). When his uncle barges into the room to see what Harry’s doing, he quickly pretends to have been asleep.

While this opening is brief, it sets the tone for the whole movie. The light from Harry’s wand transforms into the opening title, and also foreshadows the movie’s focus on light in the darkest times.

4. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

When we pick up with Harry after his first year at Hogwarts, he’s not doing so great. He’s back with the Dursleys, waiting for his second year of school to start, and he’s not allowed to do magic off campus grounds. To make matters worse, he hasn’t received any correspondence from his friends.

On the night of an important dinner party his aunt and uncle are hosting, the house elf Dobby (Toby Jones) arrives and immediately begins to wreak havoc on Harry and the Dursleys’ lives. The chaos results in Uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths) putting bars over Harry’s window to prevent him from ever going back to Hogwarts.

3. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

The previous film in the franchise marked an end of childhood innocence for Harry. Sure, he’d already burned a man’s face off, and fought a giant snake, and time traveled, but he’d never watched an innocent die until the night Voldemort murdered Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson).

The Order of the Phoenix picks up with this theme of lost innocence, with Harry sitting dejectedly on an old swing set. Dudley (Harry Melling) and his friends approach, and Dudley hits him with the best, most original, most clever insult ever (kidding, obviously). It’s then that they’re set upon by Dementors, and Harry gets to show off his Patronus skills by saving the both of them.

2. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

The Goblet of Fire is the first Harry Potter film not to open with Harry himself. Instead, the film picks up at a graveyard, where a caretaker becomes aware of a light in a building across the way. When he goes to investigate, he finds a secret meeting between Voldemort, Wormtail, and Barty Crouch. The man’s eavesdropping is revealed when Nagini slithers by and tells Voldemort of his presence. Voldemort kills the man, and we cut away from the violence of the act to Harry jolting awake from a dream of the same events.

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

The first film in the Harry Potter franchise begins with Dumbledore (Richard Harris) and McGonagall (Maggie Smith) arriving on Privet Drive to wait for Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) to arrive with an infant Harry Potter. The magic of Harry Potter is introduced quickly and beautifully, with Dumbledore’s use of his Deluminator, McGonagall's transfiguration, and Hagrid’s giant flying motorcycle.

All of this taking place on a dark, quiet street filled with sleeping, unknowing Muggles heightens the feeling of magic and mystery that kicks off the first film in the series. The dialogue manages to efficiently orient the viewer in the story: Harry’s parents have been killed, and the Dursleys are the only family he has left.

