For decades fans have been returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter faster than you can flick a wand. Many have watched the franchise's films over a million times and can recite every line. They're experts on every spell, magical creature, and character. Whatever their reasons are for loving Harry Potter, they can't deny there are some head-scratching plot holes.

The films skirted over some details, significant or not, and the books haven't always helped explain things. Even some of the most die-hard Harry Potter fans can't rationalize the inner workings of certain magical objects, charms, characters, or plot points.

The following article contains spoilers for the Harry Potter movies.

10 When Was Snape Going to Tell Harry He Was a Horcrux?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Once Harry learns that Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) split his soul into seven pieces, his Horcrux quest begins. However, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) discovers he's the Horcrux Voldemort never meant to create at the last possible moment. When Voldemort allows Nagini to kill Snape (Alan Rickman), Snape passes along his memories to Harry as he dies, revealing Harry's true nature.

RELATED: Of All the Harry Potter Movies’ Sins, Underusing Emma Thompson Tops the List

But when was Snape going to tell Harry he was a Horcrux? If Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) hadn't gone to the docks, they wouldn't have gotten the Potion Master's memories. The trio would've destroyed all seven Horcruxes only to find Voldemort still alive.

9 How Can Harry Touch the Sword of Gryffindor?

The Sword of Gryffindor materializes in the Shorting Hat when Harry needs it the most during his fight against the Basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets. Later, Harry realizes he impregnated the sword with the snake's venom when he killed it and therefore had a weapon to destroy the Horcruxes.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Harry gets the sword back, thanks to Dumbledore's brilliant plan of hiding it. The headmaster's portrait tells Snape to give it to Harry, who finds it at the bottom of a frozen pond. Somehow, Harry can touch the sword despite being a Horcrux (although he doesn't know it yet). Surely, Harry would have some reaction to touching it.

8 How Do Ron and Hermione Get Back up From the Chamber of Secrets?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Getting into the Chamber of Secrets isn't easy for Harry and Ron. They fall down the hole under the sinks in the girl's bathroom. After Harry kills the Basilisk, Fawkes, who can lift an enormous weight with its tail, carries Harry, Ron, Ginny, and Lockhart back up from the chasm.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, it seems easy for Ron and Hermione to enter the Chamber. Then they kill the Horcrux inside Hufflepuff's cup and return to the battle. But how did they get back up? Fawkes was long gone and couldn't help. They could have used the broomsticks from the Room of Requirement.

7 Why Was Cho Chang at the Battle of Hogwarts?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans meet Cho Chang (Katie Leung) in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She's a fifth-year student who dates Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson). She joins Dumbledore's Army the following year and starts a romance with Harry. In the movie, Professor Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) gives her Veritaserum to learn where the D.A. is hiding. Her relationship with Harry is never the same.

RELATED: The 12 Most Tragic Deaths in 'Harry Potter', Ranked Least to Most Traumatizing

Cho graduated from Hogwarts during Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. So, why is she still at the school when the Battle of Hogwarts commences? She's wearing a uniform, so she didn't travel to help the school like everyone in the Order did. Maybe Cho never left Hogwarts or chose to stay another year to look after her friends.

6 Why Didn't Sirius Escape Azkaban Sooner?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry discovers a murderer is on the loose from Azkaban. Arthur Weasley doesn't sugarcoat it and tells him he is in danger. Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), one of Voldemort's most faithful servants, has escaped prison to find and kill him.

Sirius' motives are made clearer at the film's climax. However, it's unclear why Sirius chose to stay in Azkaban for so long. Die-hard fans of the movies and books know that Sirius escaped prison by transforming into his Animagus form, a huge black dog many confuse with the Grim, a bad omen in the Wizarding World. If it was so simple, why didn't he do it sooner?

5 How Did Fred and George Get Into the Marauder's Map?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most essential magical objects in Harry Potter is the Marauder's Map. Harry's father, James, and his friends Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew, a.k.a. Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs, created it during their school days. However, all the movie tells us is that Fred and George stole it from Filch.

The Weasley twins (James and Oliver Phelps) give the map to Harry to get into Hogsmeade and tell him that the key phrase to open it is: "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." But how did the twins figure that out? Maybe there's a spell attached to it that recognizes other mischievous wizards.

4 Why Didn't Voldemort Make His Death Eaters Make the Unbreakable Vow?

Image via Waner Bros. Pictures

Most villains have henchmen because they need someone to do their bidding. Voldemort's Death Eaters are more than henchmen. They're his army of disciples in his war against Mudbloods, Muggles, and Muggle sympathizers.

RELATED: The 10 Best Character Arcs in Harry Potter, According to Reddit

However, like most villains, Voldemort is incredibly paranoid about being betrayed or tricked. So, why wouldn't he make all of his Death Eaters make the Unbreakable Vow? Did he believe ruling with fear would keep everyone in line? He couldn't have trusted everyone. The Unbreakable Vow would've kept people like Snape from becoming double agents.

3 How Did Bellatrix and the Other Azkaban Escapees Get Their Wands Back?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Bellatrix (Helena Bonham Carter) and the other Death Eaters didn't have to turn into black dogs or drink Polyjuice Potion to escape Azkaban. Voldemort was powerful enough to break them out, or at least break the walls that kept them in. But how did they all get their wands back?

It might not seem like a huge detail that needs explaining, but it's puzzling. Maybe if Bellatrix and the others didn't get their wands back and were instead given new ones, their power wouldn't have been that great the night that Dumbledore died.

2 Why Couldn't Harry See Thestrals All Along?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Thestrals are a breed of skeletal, winged horses. They're only visible to wizards who have seen death. Harry first sees them in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix after he witnesses Cedric Diggory's death in Goblet of Fire. But why couldn't he see them before Cedric's death?

Harry was a baby when Voldemort murdered his parents right in front of him. Maybe the tragic event didn't trigger it since he didn't know what was happening. That doesn't explain Professor Quirrell's death, though. Harry turned him to ash with his own hands. Either way, the magic behind Thestrals still doesn't add up.

1 Why Didn't Harry Turn Into a Muggle Before Leaving Privet Drive With Everyone?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In Deathly Hallows: Part 1, the Order of the Phoenix comes to Privet Drive to take Harry to the Burrow. Senior Order members believe they can transfer Harry safely by turning seven members into him using Polyjuice Potion. They thought it would confuse Voldemort and the Death Eaters.

The plan doesn't work. All seven pairs get ambushed because someone betrayed them. So, why didn't they turn Harry into a Muggle? Then, the trace, a charm that lets the Ministry of Magic know if any underaged wizard does magic, wouldn't activate, and Voldemort and the Death Eaters would be none the wiser. Why would you travel as yourself when you know an army of villains is coming after you?

KEEP READING: The 10 Best 'Harry Potter' Characters Who Only Appeared in One Movie