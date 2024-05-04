Harry Potter is a franchise with one of the largest followings anywhere in the world. The character's adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry have clasped the imaginations of people of all ages for over two-and-a-half decades. These movies have the incredible ability to transport their audiences into the fictional world; everyone wanted to receive a Hogwarts letter at eleven, hoping to join Harry on his quests.

With a universe as vast and diverse as this one, it makes sense that some quotes in the movies stay with the readers and viewers long after the credits roll. Every Harry Potter movie has memorable quotes, but some stand out for varying reasons. From truly inspirational life lessons to single words that can bring any Harry Potter fan to tears, these quotes will remain in the hearts of HP fans all around the world. Once a Harry Potter fan, always a Harry Potter fan.

10 "Don't let the muggles get you down."

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) - 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Muggles are those with no magical abilities or knowledge of the wonders that take place in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. They are people with no connection to wizards and witches and live completely unaware of the hidden magical universe. And while they're not discussed extensively throughout the films, they are mentioned briefly a few times over the duration.

One of the most memorable occurrences comes in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, in which the ever-funny Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) tells Harry not to let the muggles get him down. The quote can essentially mean whatever someone wants, but it's a brilliant message not to let people bring each other down. Do what you love, and don't let anyone stop that. The Potter can be quite cruel and dismissive to muggles as a whole, but sometimes, the approach is warranted.

9 "You're a wizard, Harry."

Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) - 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

One of the earliest and most memorable lines from this expansive universe comes in the first movie's first hour, spoken by one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter movies. Instantaneously impressionable, the gentle giant Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) took audiences by storm with his kind-hearted nature and genuine love for the youngster he's cared about for over a decade.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is home to many beloved aspects of the Harry Potter franchise. Indeed, one of the best introductory world-building scenarios ever seen in a movie is first seen in the 2001 film. But multiple quotes also make their first on-screen appearance, and this one is arguably the most widely referenced. "You're a wizard, Harry" serves as Harry's first look into the world he is heading into. He has no clue what is in store for him, but these four magical words give this innocent child a lifeline and a one-of-a-kind adventure many can only dream of living.

8 "The wand chooses the wizard, Mr. Potter."

Mr. Ollivander (John Hurt) - 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

It's a simple line that doesn't necessarily have a double meaning like some of the others further up on this list, but it's memorable all the same. In Harry's first look into the magical world that he's found himself suddenly a part of, he heads to Diagon Alley with his newfound friend, Rubeus Hagrid, in search of the supplies he'll need to attend Hogwarts. While there, he stumbles upon a shop called Ollivanders.

Mr. Ollivander (John Hurt) made his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when he was introduced as the owner of a wand shop that's been helping pair wizards and witches with their wands since 382 BC. He's technically a minor character in the Harry Potter franchise, but without him, who knows which wand he could've ended up with?

7 "Dobby is free."

Dobby (Toby Jones) - 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Dobby's character arc throughout movies two to seven is funny, heartwarming, goofy, and downright heartbreaking. He arrives uninvited in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, showing up in Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) bedroom and causing all sorts of havoc for the young wizard. But as everyone knows, with these films, havoc is usually accompanied by a hilarious scene.

Although somewhat annoying, Dobby is also endearing. By the time the credits roll on Chamber of Secrets, Dobby had worked his way into the hearts of every fan, and this three-word quote only solidified that place of honor, his pure innocence and genuinely caring nature shining through. Harry helping Dobby earn his freedom is the beginning of a trusted friendship between the two, and it's lovely to see it evolve as the movies progress over the years. If only the movies would've done right by all the other house elves.

6 "Of course, it's happening inside your head, Harry. But why on earth does that mean that it is not real?"

Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) - 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

In the final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Harry learns he must die at Vodelmort's hands. While this is further explained later on, Harry willingly sacrifices himself and reunites with Dumbledore in a sort of limbo state. Aware that what's going on is happening inside his head, he questions the situation, to which Dumbledore responds with this line.

While it may simply be one of the headmaster's favored cryptic responses, it doubles as something with a much deeper meaning. Imagination is such a special thing. No matter how old someone may be or how educated or sophisticated, a person's imagination can allow them to keep in touch with a younger self they may forget to hold onto sometimes. Imagination is magic in itself, allowing people to dream incredible things and acting as a bridge between worlds—perhaps even the afterlife.

5 "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."

Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) - 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

This line is one of the most important quotes in the eight Potter films and summarizes the saga's themes beautifully. It is spoken by Dumbledore close to the beginning of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, as he welcomes the students to their new year at Hogwarts. While acting as a warning to the students after telling them the Dementors will be lurking around the school, its deeper meaning resonated with audiences.

This isn't just a memorable quote from a beloved franchise, but it's also a good life lesson for those feeling lost, alone, or just having a bad day. It's a line that reminds those who listen to it that things will get better in time. It may take days, weeks, months, or even years to be exactly where someone wants to be in life, but things will eventually improve.

4 "It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be."

Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) - 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

This quote is perhaps one of the occasional ones not afraid to speak a deeper level of truth. This line is brilliant, showing wizards, witches, and the muggles watching that even if someone is dealt a bad hand, it doesn't need to define who they can become. It also speaks to many characters in the film as they go against what is expected of them to become something new.

The line appears in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and, like many of the franchise's most poignant dialogues, is spoken by the wise Albus Dumbledore. The meaning behind these words is like the physical representation of a phoenix. A person can rise from the ashes of any bad thing they experience and choose to go down a good or bad path. The choice is theirs and no one else's, and everyone has the potential to go either way.

3 "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live."

Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris) - 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

As previously discussed, it's not at all a bad thing to let one's imagination take control every now and then. However, as Dumbledore said in the very first adventure with Harry, letting those dreams and imagination take control above everything else doesn't help a person achieve anything.

Of course, having a goal and a dream to follow is a good drive for a person's determination. However, letting that take precedence over simple, everyday but no less worthy things, or even living in what could be rather than the moment, does no good for mental well-being. So, in the wise words of Albus Dumbledore, don't focus solely on what could be and forget to live life to the fullest.

2 "I solemnly swear that I'm up to no good. Mischief managed."

Fred & George Weasley (James & Oliver Phelps) - 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

It's impossible to talk about one of these lines without talking about the other. They really do go hand in hand and bounce off each other perfectly. Spoken by the Weasley twins, Fred and George (James and Oliver Phelps), the quotes first appear in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban as the boys show Harry the ropes on how to use the Marauder's Map to sneak around the castle grounds, and then some.

"I solemnly swear that I am up to no good" and "Mischief managed" became two of the most quotable lines from the franchise. Across the final 5 Harry Potter movies, these two dialogues became sayings fans would use in their private lives anytime they'd be up to no good. Memorable for many reasons, but primarily for their relatability, these eleven words will continue to hold a place in the hearts of fans for decades to come.

1 "Always."

Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) - 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Spoken by one of the Harry Potter franchise's most secretive yet beloved characters, this one-word response from Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) will undoubtedly stay with fans for years, no matter how much time passes. "Always" comes in response to Dumbledore's discovery that Snape and Harry's mom share the same patronus. Snape was madly in love with her, and her death leaves him devastated and perpetually grieving.

After all the time since her murder, Snape still cares deeply, and that affection branches onto Harry, with whom Snape shares a complicated relationship. While emotionally tormenting, this word solidified Severus Snape as one of the best and most compelling characters in the Wizarding World. For that reason and many more, his most memorable quote is one of the best of the franchise.

