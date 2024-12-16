It's generally understood that when books are adapted into movies, they are never going to be 100% faithful to their source material. This is normal and totally okay, because if the movie were beat for beat identical, there would be zero point in going to see it. So, obviously, some artistic liberties are going to have to be taken, which means not all characters or plotlines are going to get a chance to appear.

Sometimes this is for the better, but in the case of the Harry Potter movies, it is, in some cases, for the worse. In fact, a lot of well-known and loved characters lost parts of themselves during the transition from the page to the screen, and sort of failed to live up to the expectations of the fans. These characters from the Harry Potter films were absolutely butchered, and were nothing short of ruined by the filmmakers, which upset a lot of fans. However, this is no reflection on the actors themselves, who all did a marvelous job in their respective roles.

10 Ginny Weasley

Portrayed by Bonnie Wright

Ginny (Bonnie Wright) is the youngest of the Weasley family and the only daughter. Right from the get-go, she has a massive crush on Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), which works out perfectly for her as the two end up getting married following the events of the films. She's a fan favorite and a remarkable presence in the movies, especially with Wright's stellar performance, but this doesn't change the fact that she is a serious deviation from the source material.

In the movies, audiences know that Ginny has the typical fearlessness of most Gryffindors, but that's pretty much her strongest trait. Other than that, the aspects of her character are pretty watered down when compared and contrasted to the books. Ginny's sense of humor and general sassiness is nowhere near to the level that it should be in the movies. This is kind of a shame, to be honest, because it added so much to the relationship she has with the Boy Who Lived.

9 Cho Chang

Portrayed by Katie Leung

Cho Chang (Katie Leung) is Harry's love interest during his fourth and fifth years at Hogwarts. Their love isn't really meant to be, unfortunately, because they cease dating following their brief fling in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. In the books, this is due to a simple lack of chemistry, which is totally understandable, and is a realistic thing that happens in many high school relationships. However, in the movies, she is sort of degraded to a traitor.

The movie version of Cho is captured by the Inquisitorial Squad and force-fed Veritaserum, which causes her to reveal the location of Dumbledore's Army. Even though their exposure wasn't her fault at all, Harry sort of saw this as a betrayal, and they never spoke again because of it. It kind of demonizes her character in a sense, which is a real shame, because the Ravenclaw adds quite a lot to the story, but in the movies, she never really got to live up to her potential because of what happened.

8 Percy Weasley

Portrayed by Chris Rankin

Percy Weasley (Chris Rankin) is the third-eldest of the Weasley brothers, and is by far the most despised in the entire family. He's a strict adherent to rules and customs, which earned him a prefect position during his time at Hogwarts and, later, a job at the Ministry of Magic. Unfortunately, Percy is more loyal to his job than his own family, and literally disowns his family because they associate with Harry Potter, whom the Ministry had a vendetta against.

Later, he redeems himself by fighting in the Battle of Hogwarts, reconciling with his family, and is present the moment his younger brother Fred (James Phelps) is killed. This redemption arc is not explored in the movies. Instead, Percy defects to the Ministry, and stays there, not appearing in the final battle. As such, fans of the films will only know Percy as a traitor, and not as the complicated character he really was.