Get ready to dust off your wands and step back into the Wizarding World, because the first four Harry Potter films are set to return to theaters nationwide in 2025, offering fans a chance to experience the magic on the big screen once again. But this time, there’s a special dusting of magic, as select screenings will be available in immersive formats like 3D and 4DX, bringing the beloved fantasy franchise to new formats but to the same audiences who have loved them for years.

Fathom Events is taking charge of a re-release, along with Warner Bros., to bring Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire back to multiplexes, starting on February 13, 2025. After that, the movies will be shown sequentially over three consecutive weekends, running from Thursdays through Sundays, and it will also mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which originally premiered in 2005.

Here’s when you can catch each film in theaters:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Thursdays – Feb. 13, 20, & 27

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fridays – Feb. 14, 21, & 28

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Saturdays – Feb. 15, 22, & March 1

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Sundays – Feb. 16, 23, & March 2

Participating theaters include AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Megaplex, and Showcase Cinemas.

Are We Getting More 'Harry Potter'?

Why yes, we are. Casting is currently underway on a television series for HBO and Max, which is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026. A giant casting call was launched to find the next Harry, Ron, and Hermione, who were, of course, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the films. As for the adults, if you're British or Irish and have appeared on-screen in some form, you're probably being considered. The most concrete name we've received so far is Paapa Esseidu, who has been linked heavily to the role of the Potions master, Severus Snape, while Mark Rylance has been quoted as a potential Albus Dumbledore by the trades.

The first four Harry Potter movies will return to theaters on February 13, 2025. The movies are also currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Harry Potter TV series, and the Wizarding World.

