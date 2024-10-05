Despite many controversies, the Harry Potter franchise remains as strong as ever. The eight movies are still generation-defining icons of 2000s cinema that all but resuscitated the fantasy genre and launched a multi-media franchise. Today, the movies are remembered for their impressive cast, production values, and exciting central conflict following Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) in his fight against Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

As some of the biggest blockbusters of the noughties, the Potter movies are famous for their ambitious and visually stunning setpieces featuring magic and spells. However, not every movie in the saga has the same amount of action. Indeed, and especially as the story became darker and more mature, the films became more action-packed and thrilling, with the earlier chapters favoring coming-of-age adventures. What follows is a ranking of every Harry Potter movie based on action. The number of action scenes, their execution, and overall contribution to the story will be key factors to the order.

8 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

Directed by Chris Columbus

The movie that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone follows Harry as he first discovers his magical abilities and enrolls in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There, he befriends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and realizes he must face an old enemy who has plans to come back with the help of the mysterious Philosopher's Stone.

As the introduction to the Wizarding World, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is a tad more expository than subsequent movies. It's also very kid-friendly, largely thanks to Chris Columbus' direction, framing the action as a traditional coming-of-age tale rather than a blockbuster spectacle. Thus, the action scenes are few and far between, mainly focused on the quidditch matches and a memorable encounter with a troll. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone ranks last because it lacks the thrilling element that makes future Potter movies memorable. It's more concerned with being a sweet story about self-discovery than an all-out magical adventure.

7 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Directed by David Yates

The sixth movie in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the most introspective. The film follows Harry and Dumbledore (Sir Michael Gambon) as they attempt to learn more about Voldemort, hoping to find something to finally defeat him. Meanwhile, Draco Malfoy finds himself with an impossible burden, with only the elusive Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) as an ally.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is heavy on teen drama and narrative developments but very low on action. In fact, it hardly has any, instead focusing on revealing more about who Voldemort is and how the young man once known as Tom Riddle became the most dangerous Dark Wizard of all time. Harry's love life also takes center stage here, even if the story is not necessarily compelling or well-done. There are only a few notable action scenes, mainly the Death Eaters' attack on The Burrow, but for the most part, this is one of the more subdued movies in the saga. However, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince deserves some praise for trying to go in another direction.

6 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Directed by Chris Columbus

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets follows Harry's second year at Hogwarts, which starts on an odd note when a house elf named Dobby (Toby Jones) tries to stop him from returning. Against all odds, Harry goes back to school only to discover someone has seemingly opened the legendary Chamber of Secrets and unleashed a dangerous threat targeting half-blood students.

Like its predecessor, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is light on the action, although it's more willing to experiment with it. Noteworthy sequences include Harry and Ron's trip on the flying car and their subsequent encounter with the Whomping Willow, Harry's duel match with Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), and his climactic battle against the dangerous Basilisk. Overall, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is a step up from the first entry in the saga, signaling the series' increasing action in future installments. It still feels like a kids' movie, but the stakes are greater and more meaningful.

5 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban marks Harry's third year at Hogwarts, and it's a point of no return for his story. The plot sees Harry learning that the notorious mass murderer Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) has escaped from Azkaban prison and is seemingly after him. As Hogwarts becomes plagued by dangerous creatures called dementors, Harry must face his fears to learn more about his parents and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

It's not an overstatement to call Prisoner of Azkaban the best Harry Potter movie. It's darker and more mature, signaling a clear departure from the kiddie tone of its predecessors. In the action department, the movie ranks in the middle. It has a few exhilarating sequences, from Harry's encounters with the dementors, including one during a memorable quidditch match, to the confrontation with the werewolf during the final act. It's far from the most action-packed entry in the Potter saga, but it offers more than enough thrilling sequences to satisfy fans. Also, the

4 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Directed by David Yates

The second-to-last entry in the story sees Harry on a quest to find and destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes. Accompanied by Ron and Hermione, Harry goes on a cross-country voyage to find these cursed items, suffering great losses along the way. As he comes closer to defeating his mortal enemy, the Wizarding World slowly succumbs to Voldemort's grasp.

It might be a set-up movie, but that doesn't make Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 any less exciting.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 is a road movie and probably the bleakest entry in the saga. As one would expect from the second-to-last entry in a major franchise, the movie is packed with action from the beginning. The most memorable sequences include the Death Eaters' attack during Bill (Domhnall Gleeson) and Fleur's (Clémence Poésy) wedding, the ambush at Xenophilius Lovegood's (Rhys Ifans) house, the magical duel at the muggle café, and the golden trio's thrilling escape from the Ministry of Magic. It might be a set-up movie, but that doesn't make Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 any less exciting.

3 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Directed by Mike Newell

Harry's fourth year at Hogwarts brings him closer to death than ever before, and that's saying something. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire sees Harry enrolled in the Triwizard Tournament against his will. With the help of his new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody (Brendan Gleeson), Harry must endure three dangerous tests while attempting to discover who enrolled him in the competition and why.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was the most action-packed entry in the saga up to that point. The Triwizard Tournament features Harry facing a brutal dragon in an exciting chase around Hogwarts' grounds and confronting a group of angry merpeople. During the last task, Harry must enter a maze full of every possible magical danger, eventually leading to a cemetery where he witnesses Voldemort's return. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ups the ante in the action department considerably. It's not the best Harry Potter movie, but it has some of the best and most memorable action scenes.

2 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Directed by David Yates

Not only was it a commercial success, but Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 also brought a satisfying conclusion to the story of the Boy Who Lived. Picking up immediately where its predecessor left off, the film sees Harry, Ron, and Hermione breaking into Gringotts to secure another of Voldemort's Horcruxes. Eventually, the trio finds their way to Hogwarts, where the Order of the Phoenix will make one last stand against Voldemort.

As the last chapter in the film series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is a non-stop thrill ride. Right from the beginning, the movie grabs the viewers and never lets go, featuring an exhilarating detour to Gringotts that culminates in the trio escaping on a dragon. What follows is basically a two-hour extended battle that sees major allies fight Vodlemort's forces all around Hogwarts before Harry and Voldemort have one final duel. It's all very exciting and cathartic, leading to a sweet, if overly sappy, ending that finally lets Harry, Ron, and Hermione rest.

1 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Directed by David Yates