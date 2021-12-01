While it’s fun to talk about the movie moments that enrage us in regards to the Harry Potter movies, there are at least a couple handfuls of iconic book moments that the movies got absolutely right. Sometimes it’s because they stuck to the text and brought the moment to life straight from the page, and sometimes it’s because they took the essence of the scene and created an even better visual.

Check out these 10 examples of scenes the Harry Potter movies got exactly right.

The Dumbledore vs Voldemort fight in 'Order of the Phoenix'

While this scene wasn’t exactly beat for beat what happened between the two powerhouse wizards in the book, it was an insanely compelling scene and illustrated exactly what it intended to. Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) is the stronger wizard, even with all the dark magic Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) has at his fingertips, but just barely. We didn’t get to see as much of the iconic fountain from the book, but the water and fire parts of the battle demonstrate how each of these wizards uses magic in their own way, but both have power beyond that of anyone else of the age. It really couldn’t have gone better, at least in this fan’s eyes.

Harry Seeing Hogwarts for the First Time in 'The Sorcerer's Stone'

Chris Columbus filmed an extremely loyal adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, hitting all the biggest beats of the series-starter as close to perfect as any fan could hope for. One of those such moments would be the first years’ trip across the lake, giving them their first glimpse at the castle, and a long lingering view as the small boats glide smoothly through the waters of the black lake toward their new home away from home, Hogwarts. From the Hogwarts Express to the doors of the Great Hall, the whole sequence works seamlessly. With Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) doing his part to usher the youngins along, acting as steward to the new first-year class.

That Hermione and Bellatrix Scene in 'Deathly Hallows: Part 1'

While the first two scenes on this list were exciting in one way or another, this one is iconic for a totally different reason. Since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is told from Harry’s (Daniel Radcliffe) perspective, we don’t see what horrors go on between Hermione and Bellatrix in the book, and there’s only so much that Hermione is willing to divulge afterward. Since the movies aren’t hampered by the closed third-person narration of the books, we get to leave Harry and Ron (Rupert Grint) in the cellar with Dobby and get a glimpse of what Bellatrix puts Hermione through. It’s a dark scene, but it is an important moment for Hermione, as well as Ron, as his instincts to protect her kick into full gear.

Dobby’s introduction in 'Chamber of Secrets'

Much like Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets faithfully adapts the book in ways the later movies definitely do not. Dobby’s introduction is as close to perfect as we could get. As the Dursleys entertain downstairs, Harry tries to keep the noise Dobby makes to a minimum. When that fails, and Dobby escapes downstairs, Harry follows, only for Dobby to smash a cake over the guests' heads as a last-ditch effort to keep Harry from going to Hogwarts. A truly memorable and well-adapted scene.

Professor McGonagall Sends Hogwarts' Statues Into Battle in 'Deathly Hallows: Pt 2'

McGonagall (Maggie Smith) very rarely lets her guard down, mostly because she’s a proper British educator and Headmistress. She knows there is serious business to attend to in running the school, and she has devoted her life to helping equip children for life outside of school. In this final chapter, McGonagall has a moment in which the childlike wonder of magic fully realized overwhelms her stolid British demeanor, and it is a highlight for just about every Harry Potter fan. Seeing a book moment like that come alive on film, and with an extra special quality to it, is exactly why it's so special to see books adapted for the screen. Readers knew McGonagall got to use a rare spell, but movie fans got to see the absolute joy clear on her face.

Harry and Ron Visit Aragog in 'Chamber of Secrets'

Between grasping the danger and highlighting the importance of Harry and Ron’s meeting with Aragog, the movie, again, gets it right. We see Aragog welcome these “friends of Hagrid” into his midst, answer their questions, and tell them what they most need to know. It is then his true Acromantula nature comes to a head, and he sics his children on the pair of young heroes. The movie handles this scene so well. From the seriousness with which Aragog turns on the boys, to the grossness of the web-covered clearing he calls home, this movie moment feels straight out of the book.

The Yule Ball in 'Goblet of Fire'

Imagination is endless, and that’s why reading is such a wonderful pastime, but sometimes our minds cannot fully grasp the complexity of something like the Yule Ball. It’s one thing to imagine the Great Hall decorated for a formal occasion, even considering the possibilities of magical decor, but quite another to see it covered from floor to ceiling in pure decadence. The twinkling beauty of the winter-themed ball comes to life on film and sets the scene for some important teenage frivolity.

The Second Task in 'Goblet of Fire'

While the adaptation of the first and last tasks of the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter the Goblet of Fire movie leaves something to be desired, the second task is a pretty faithful retelling, but with the limitless visuals only a movie can provide. Imagining the mermaids, the vastness of the black lake, and the predicament of the four captives is one thing, watching the whole event take place is quite another. This task was very well represented on film, showing fans not only the seriousness of the endeavor but the full danger of the challenge. While there are many things that Goblet of Fire gets absolutely wrong, this is not one of them. The second task was well represented.

The School Mourning Dumbledore in 'Half-Blood Prince'

There are a number of book-faithful moments on this list. This is not one of them. There is no scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in which the school gathers in the courtyard to mark Dumbledore’s passing. However, this moment manages to illustrate both the seriousness of what this particular death means for everyone involved, as well as the devotion and love this school has for its headmaster. It’s not hard to imagine this practice of sending sparks from your wand into the night sky being used as a show of devotion throughout the magical community. It honors the dead by displaying the light they brought into the world one last time, and it certainly bonds the students of Hogwarts together at this most difficult moment.

Peter Pettigrew’s Unveiling in 'The Prisoner of Azkaban'

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is rife with changes in its adaptation, but there is one scene that feels so right it doesn’t matter if it's one hundred percent loyal or not in its adaptation. When Sirius (Gary Oldman), Lupin (David Thewlis), and Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall), the three remaining Marauders, come face to face (to face) for the first time since James and Lily’s deaths, the scene sings with emotion and vengeance. Everything in this scene, from Sirius’ vehemence to avenge his best friend’s death, to Harry’s plan to save Sirius from remaining an outlaw in favor of turning Pettigrew over to the dementors, is perfect for the moment. There may be a detail or two that strays from the book, but absolutely nothing that could change the gravity of this moment was forgotten.

