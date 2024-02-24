When movie fans think about film franchises, the same few come to mind: Star Wars, the MCU, and even The Twilight Saga. In company with these giants is Harry Potter, which took the world by storm from the first movie in 2001, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone. It ended in 2011 with The Deathly Hallows Part 2, but birthed the spin-off movie series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which received mixed reviews. The Harry Potter universe has inspired video games, stage shows, studio tours and even a spot at Universal Studios.

The franchise grossed $7.7 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful film series ever. The author, J. K. Rowling, has been involved in numerous controversies in recent years, but the franchise remains beloved by millions of fans." Something along those lines. But the movies remain in the hearts of fans who grew up with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), seeing themselves in the characters and finding escapism through the Wizarding World. Every fan has their favorite installment of Harry Potter, but this will break down the best movie as ranked by overall box office numbers using Box Office Mojo.

8 'Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Worldwide gross: $795,634,069

Despite having the lowest worldwide gross of the entire franchise, Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban is well regarded as the definitive fan favorite and is often listed as one of the best movies. Director of the first 2 movies, Chris Columbus, handed the reigns to Alfonso Cuarón for the third installment. Fans followed Harry through finding Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and discovering more about his parents' past. In contrast to the previous movies, this one got increasingly darker, with more emphasis on the lore of magic in the universe.

The visuals of The Prisoner ofAzkaban set the precedent for the rest of the series. The warmth of Chris Columbus' films is stripped away, replaced with coldness and dark hues as the characters turn from children into teenagers. The world of Harry Potter somehow feels more immersive and authentic, with the young actors expertly settling into their roles. And with Michael Gambon taking over the role of Dumbledore with precision, it's hard to believe that this was the lowest-grossing movie out of the franchise. It is undoubtedly one of the best.

7 'Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Worldwide gross: $878,979,634

As the follow-up to the first movie, Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets had a difficult job. Chris Columbus crammed a lot of plot into this one, making it the longest movie at 2 hours and 41 minutes. Fans follow the trio as they face a basilisk harming students and the return of Tom Riddle (Christian Coulson) AKA Voldemort to the chamber of secrets underneath Hogwarts. More of the universe is explored, namely exposition about purebloods and those born to muggle parents.

Surprisingly, The Chamber of Secrets grossed higher than Prisoner of Azkaban, with it being one of the more unpopular installments of the franchise, mostly due to its length. That being said, it is a movie packed with laughs, character exploration and magical charm more akin to The Sorcerer's Stone. It surely gets extra attention because of the introduction of Dobby (Toby Jones) the house-elf, who looks out for Harry in his own strange way. This film is still beloved, and fans rewatch it obsessively for the nostalgia of the early movies.

6 'Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Worldwide gross: $895,921,036

For film number 4, director Mike Newell took the torch and made Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. This installment opened up the Wizarding World beyond Hogwarts, as two different schools came to compete in the tri-wizard tournament. Once again, Harry is put into horrific circumstances out of his control, despite not even being old enough to compete. Harry, Ron and Hermione deal with the trials of adolescence, crushes and friendships. And for the first time, Ralph Fiennes appears as Voldemort, ready for a showdown with Harry.

This is another firm favorite among fans, as viewers love the development between Hermione and the boys, and the iconic school dance. The franchise is well-established now, full of funny moments, balanced out with heartbreak and action. It still does incredibly well as the third-lowest grossing of them all, as the series becomes increasingly darker and more serious. While the final conflict of the movie isn't as tense as it could have been, Fiennes and Radcliffe make it worthwhile. And fans will undoubtedly never forget about the tragedy of Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson).

5 'Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Worldwide gross: $938,212,738

Overtaking Goblet of Fire is Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix, which features Harry getting involved with The Order, reuniting with Sirius Black and dealing with the incorrigible Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton). David Yates’ directing takes the franchise in a more political direction, as the students rise against Umbridge and train to fight against the evil heading their way. The Ministry of Magic may be trying to squash any news of Voldemort, but Harry and his friends will be ready and waiting.

This franchise instalment is most remembered for the performance of Staunton, who does an incredible job at being the power-hungry teacher who steals Dumbledore’s role. She might be one of the most hated characters, but fans love Staunton’s dedication to the performance. It also earns its spot as the fifth highest-earning movie in Harry’s development, with not only Sirius but also Professor Snape (Alan Rickman) and Dumbledore. Fans might underrate this one, but Yates did a great job.

4 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1' (2010)

Worldwide gross: $972,050,767

Next up is the first half of the franchise's conclusion, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1. David Yates has the difficult job of fitting everything into this first part, and he expertly sets up the final movie. Harry, Ron and Hermione hunt down the Horcruxes to destroy them, including a venture into the muggle world. And they find the Deathly Hallows, uncovering hidden secrets in the world of magic. It includes tender moments between the main characters and opens up many doors that fans don't get to walk through until part 2.

This movie did incredibly well at $295 million considering it is mostly a setup for part 2, not answering any questions or offering any conclusions. It earns its rightful praise through excellent action sequences, balanced out with authentic and grounded moments between the characters. The darker aesthetic is in full force, and the inclusion of the Deathly Hallows animated scene is beautiful, making for an immersive viewing experience. While it works best to watch parts 1 and 2 together, this movie stands alone very well.

3 'Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Worldwide gross: $933,959,197

In Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, death eaters are causing chaos at Hogwarts and no one is safe. Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) is put up to killing Dumbledore as he gets corrupted by his father and Voldemort. Harry discovers more about Voldemort when he finds a book belonging to the Half-Blood Prince. And after several romantic musings from the characters, the tone shifts back to seriousness as Snape kills Voldemort, appearing to betray him, though fans know that isn't quite the case.

The Half-Blood Prince comes out with a figure of over $930 million, praised for Yates' directing and a darker, more mature script that delves more intimately into the franchise's most interesting characters, from Dumbledore to Hermione. It also thrives on being one of the funnier Harry Potter movies, with Jim Broadbent as Professor Slughorn, Ron dabbling in love potions and Harry taking liquid luck. When it switches from humor to tragedy, viewers are pulled along by the excellent performances of Radcliffe, Rickman and Gambon.

2 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

Worldwide gross: $974,755,371

Taking it back to 2001, it's Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone, also known as The Philosopher's Stone outside the US. This was the beginning of the Harry Potter franchise, starting with a baby Harry getting left on his aunt's doorstep. Leading up to his 11th birthday, he gets his letter from Dumbledore and, under Hagrid's (Robbie Coltrane) guidance, Harry begins his time at Hogwarts. On this wild ride, he finds out more about his parents and has his first brush with Lord Voldemort, who seeks the stone. He also bonds with friends who would go on to be at his side until the end.

The Sorcerer's Stone is the lightest of the franchise, under Chris Columbus' great directing. He manages to bring the book to life with an excellent cast and shows the world of witchcraft and wizardry with a child-like wonder. He prioritized accuracy of the source material, and it worked in his favor. It is by far the most charming installment, as it kickstarted one of the biggest movie franchises ever. Fans still adore it for the nostalgic factor, and it holds iconic status more than 20 years later. John Williams' now classic score solidifies it as an incredible work of cinema.

1 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2' (2011)

Worldwide gross: $1,341,511,219

In the highest-grossing spot is Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2, the explosive and action-packed conclusion to a decade-long franchise that fans have followed obsessively. Yates didn't have an easy job wrapping it all up, but he rose to the occasion. The action starts instantly, not giving fans any time to prepare themselves. Lives are lost, the heroes are exposed, and Harry has his last showdown with Voldemort at the Battle of Hogwarts, which leaves the school in ruins.

In a visually stunning and well-directed feature, The Deathly Hallows Part 2 is an epic conclusion, absolutely earning its box office numbers. It is helped by the performances of the trio, along with Rickman and Fiennes, as Snape's true nature is divulged to the viewers. It plays on the emotions of fans with Harry's brush with death, and Fred Weasley's (James Phelps) heartbreaking demise. This emotional and brilliantly shot movie remains a firm favorite among fans and the finest work of the Harry Potter universe, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. There will never be another franchise quite like Harry Potter.

