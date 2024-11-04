The Harry Potter universe includes characters of varying intelligence, as evidenced by the choices that they make. While most of these characters display similar levels of intelligence to their book counterparts, some of them have unique stories in the movies. Within this magical world, there are several characters who set themselves apart and showcase their abilities when given the opportunity. As the series gets darker, the most intelligent characters have to use their smarts to either defend themselves or fight their enemies.

The stories within the Harry Potter universe expand as the series continues, with different characters being faced with increasingly dire stakes. Some characters, like Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) shine by showcasing the ability to be fast thinkers in dangerous situations. Other characters, like Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch), show their intelligence by highlighting their unique ability to see the world around them. The most intelligent characters in this series demonstrate the ability to use their experiences to inform their present.

10 Rubeus Hagrid

Played by Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) first introduction to the magical world is Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane). His massive physical form is matched only by his giant heart as he cares for the people and animals around him. While he was expelled from school as a child because he owned a magical spider illegally, this did not stop him from being a student of the world. Throughout the movies, he was consistently underestimated by those who did not appreciate how intelligent he was.

Hagrid's expertise in all things magical creatures and his passion for all things magical animals makes him a stand-out in the Harry Potter universe. While he wasn't able to practice magic because of the illegal spider-related activities of his youth, he worked his way up from being the keys and gamekeeper at Hogwarts to a professor. Throughout the movies, Hagrid also proves himself to be deeply observant. He shows this by sharing tidbits of information throughout the story.

9 Ginny Weasley

Played by Bonnie Wright

Ginny Weasley, unfortunately, bears little resemblance to her Harry Potter book counterpart throughout the movie series. However, Wright's portrayal of the character highlights Ginny's intelligence. Even from the background, Ginny showcases her abilities, which are often advanced. In addition to her athletic ability, Ginny highlights her academic smarts throughout the series and her ability to solve problems at a moment's notice.

While Ginny is frequently relegated to the background of the story, her intelligence still shines through. She shows herself to be intuitive and demonstrates the ability to learn quickly. Ginny takes any moment she is featured in the Harry Potter movies to show that she is far more than the main character's love interest and has much to offer on her own. Her adaptability makes her one of the series' underrated characters when it comes to intelligence.

8 Luna Lovegood

Played by Evanna Lynch

Luna Lovegood is introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. As a member of Ravenclaw house, her intellect so often speaks for itself. While those around her sometimes ridicule Luna, she never lets it get to her. Instead, she is confident in herself and her unique personality. Luna can sometimes come across as spacey as it seems she lives part of her life in another metaphysical dimension. However, Luna is always there for those she loves when they need her most.

Luna's intelligence often manifests itself in unorthodox ways. Throughout the series, it is clear that she has a unique way of looking at the world around her. These perspectives make Luna uniquely equipped to fight the dark magic that she eventually has to face. In particular, she showcases her ability to solve riddles or problems that initially seem complex and unsolvable. Throughout the Harry Potter franchise, Luna proves her worth and highlights why she is an invaluable member of the team.

7 Harry Potter

Played by Daniel Radcliffe

The series' titular character, Harry Potter, has many talents. While he often relies on those smarter than him in the most intense moments, he shows that he has intellectual skills of his own. Throughout the series, Harry shows a willingness to learn, as he is a relative newcomer to the wizarding world. Even so, throughout the series, Harry shows that he has special skills that come naturally to him, despite the fact that he often feels like an outsider.

Harry's intelligence comes out in sometimes unexpected ways. While he demonstrates the ability to learn from those with more experience, he is able to hone the skills that come as second nature, such as the Expelliarmus spell. Harry shows a particular talent for Defense Against the Dark Arts. This is demonstrated most clearly when Harry teaches a group of students who wanted to learn from him when the subject was being suppressed at Hogwarts.

6 Remus Lupin

Played by David Thewlis

Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) is introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He is a former Hogwarts student who became a professor. His unique approach to Defense Against the Dark Arts made him a well-respected and well-liked professor among his students. When it is revealed that he is actually a werewolf, he is no longer able to continue in his teaching position. Lupin goes on to become a key member of the Order of the Phoenix.

What makes Lupin so intelligent is his ability to learn from his previous experiences. As a werewolf, he has a unique perspective on the wizarding world, making him uniquely perceptive of its flaws. The fact that he is able to teach so effectively is also a testament to his intelligence and how he has processed a massive amount of information necessary to fight the dark forces that exist in this universe. Lupin also often underestimates his own abilities throughout the course of the series.

5 Severus Snape

Played by Alan Rickman

Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) is the potion's professor at Hogwarts, who immediately seems to have a grudge against Harry. There is more to this character's backstory that is revealed throughout the course of the series. While he comes off as adversarial to Harry and his friends, it is apparent that he is playing a larger game. His history as a Death Eater informs where viewers meet him in the movie series and many of the choices he makes along the way.

Snape's intelligence lies in his ability to keep so much information to himself. Unfortunately, the movies do not showcase just how talented Snape is as a potions master. However, this is alluded to, particularly in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Snape's ability to see larger schemes at play before others gives him an advantage against his adversaries. Additionally, Snape uses the fact that he is despised by so many to allow himself to be underestimated while then thinking several steps ahead of everyone.

4 Tom Riddle/Voldemort

Played by Ralph Fiennes

Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) represents everything evil in the Harry Potter universe. The movie version of this character is given a new dimension with Fiennes' iconic voice and overall performance. Before Voldemort was the villain he became, he was an abandoned little boy named Tom Riddle who showed immense promise. Dumbledore (Richard Harris and Michael Gambon) identified Tom as a gifted child and intended to mentor him in his magical education.

Voldemort is consistently proven to be one of the most intelligent wizards of his generation. He pairs this intelligence to speak to followers in such a way that they are more than willing to go along with his evil ways. While he showcases his skills with his wand throughout the series, Voldemort's intelligence is most clearly demonstrated in the way that he manipulates those around him and consolidates power to achieve his own goals.

3 Albus Dumbledore

Played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon

Albus Dumbledore, like his book counterpart, is considered a formidable force within the wizarding world. As the Headmaster of Hogwarts, he held significant power in shaping the future of the wizarding world. As the series continues, it becomes clear that Dumbledore always had plans of his own, despite everything going on around him. He is a powerful friend and enemy, and it is not always clear-cut who he considers which.

Dumbledore's years of experience alone make him one of the most intelligent characters featured throughout the series. Throughout the series, he demonstrates the ability to use his experiences to his advantage and to shape present and future events. Dumbledore has also had years to become an expert in spells and other magic. Ultimately, like Voldemort, who came after him, Dumbledore's intelligence lies in his ability to consolidate power and chart a course for himself and those around him.

2 Minerva McGonagall

Played by Maggie Smith

Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) is among the most respected professors at Hogwarts. Aside from Dumbledore, she has the most experience as an instructor. While she often shows tough love to Harry and the main trio, it always comes from a place of genuine concern. She is protective of Hogwarts as a whole and wants to see her students succeed. Professor McGonagall has a keen sense for sensing students' potential through the series.

What makes Professor McGonagall so intelligent is the fact that she has perfected her teaching over many years. She has taught generations of students and only became more effective as time went on. The movie version of McGonagall is one of the most intelligent of the series because she is able to navigate shifting power dynamics to protect herself and others. The way Professor McGonagall is able to see through the elaborate plans made by others also makes her one of the smartest characters in the franchise.

1 Hermione Granger

Played by Emma Watson

Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) is the most intelligent character featured in the Harry Potter movies. She was born and raised outside the wizarding world, and yet she takes it immediately when she is introduced to this parallel universe. As the series continues, Hermione sets herself apart from her peers by showcasing an advanced understanding of complex magical concepts, which she uses to defend herself and everyone else fighting evil.

The fact that Hermione adapts so quickly in the wizarding world despite having no previous experience is a testament to her intelligence. The movie version of this character shows her ability to apply the theoretical magical skills she learns at Hogwarts to practical situations she faces. Hermione is so young, even at the end of the series, that it is clear she has not yet reached her full potential by the time the story ends.

