The Big Picture Gary Oldman believes his acting in the Harry Potter films was mediocre and admits he would have played his character differently if he had read the books beforehand.

Despite his criticisms, Oldman expresses gratitude for the Harry Potter and Dark Knight franchises for providing him with work-life balance and time with his children during a divorce.

Oldman has been focusing on smaller projects in recent years and won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour.

Harry Potter fans are plentiful, and most would likely highlight Gary Oldman's character of Sirius Black as a strong point of the films. Yet, as crazy as it may sound, Oldman's take on his performance in these films could not be further from the fans' visions. In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Oldman opened up about his acting in these films, of which his debut came in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Oldman admits to thinking his performance in the franchise mediocare, and reveals he would played the role differently had he read the books. The actor stated:

"I think my work is mediocre in it [the "Harry Potter" films]. No, I do. Maybe if I had read the books like Alan [Rickman], if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what's coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently. It's like anything, if I sat and watched myself in something and said, 'My god, I'm amazing,' that would be a very sad day, because you want to make the next thing better."

In a sense, it's refreshing to hear these words from an Academy Award winner such as Oldman. His initial lack of knowledge with the source material is also an interesting and rather sound claim. Oldman was around many immensely talented actors in these films, from the aforementioned Rickman to Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon. Thus, it's easy to see how something such as that talent alone could have attracted an actor, as opposed to the source material itself.

Gary Oldman Is Still Grateful for His Work in the 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Though Oldman's comments may not make it appear so, he did express his gratitude for both the Harry Potter films and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Oldman claims that the work in these franchises afforded him a work-life balance and the ability to spend time with his two young boys amidst a recent divorce. Both the Harry Potter and the Dark Knight films were two massive franchises during the 2000s, and Oldman's characters of Sirius Black and Commissioner James Gordon are undoubtedly fan favorites.

Oldman has primarily focused on smaller projects in recent years, appearing in the lead role of Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. He won his first Academy Award in 2018 for his work as Winston Churchill in the historical drama The Darkest Hour. Oldman's latest roles in blockbuster films came in 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard and as the primary antagonist in 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

You can currently stream the entire Harry Potter film series on Peacock or Max. Check out his interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast below:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. Release Date May 31, 2004 Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Daniel Radcliffe , Richard Griffiths , Pam Ferris , Fiona Shaw , Harry Melling , Adrian Rawlins Rating PG Runtime 141 Main Genre Adventure

