Bad news for Potterheads: all eight Harry Potter movies will be removed from HBO Max on August 31. However, the good news is that the films can be found on another well-known streaming platform. Peacock added all Harry Potter films to its library on July 1, a shock to no one. The Harry Potter franchise has been used as a popular series attraction for both streaming services for a while now, with the movies disappearing from one platform only to show up on the other.

With all that being said, Potterheads can expect Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to remain on HBO Max. Also, the platform still offers viewers the chance to watch the reunion of the Harry Potter cast and director Chris Columbus as they discuss the making of the films in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

For those unfamiliar or curious about the film series, Harry Potter is based on author J.K. Rowling’s children’s fantasy book series by the same name. It follows the story of protagonist Harry Potter and his two best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, as they navigate the mysteries and turmoil of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as Harry prepares for the final showdown with Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who plans to become immortal and ultimately dominate the wizarding and muggle, non-wizarding, worlds.

RELATED: Harry Potter: Every Secret Passageway Out of Hogwarts, Explained

The series quickly became a hit among readers since the first book was published in 1997. Its exploration of themes, such as death, prejudice, friendship, family, and corruption, attracted a wider audience worldwide. Rowling’s writing success led to other several types of media based in the Wizarding World, like video games, plays, and even themed attractions built in many Universal Parks and Warner Bros. Studios around the globe.

Despite Rowling's vitriolic speech against the Trans community, the series remains a staple among the fantasy genre as a whole, in both the reading and filmmaking communities. Many fans believe there is still a lot left to uncover in the franchise as well.

The Harry Potter films will be leaving HBO on August 31. In the meantime, Collider has certainly noticed details in the films that all fans will want to know about. The video below details a long lineup of possible missed details in the Harry Potter movies that fans will want to look out for: