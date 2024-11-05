Author J. K. Rowling wrote about a whole plethora of Hogwarts students when she penned her Harry Potter series of novels. Many are just passing mentions and are hardly worth acknowledging because they don't really contribute anything. However, others actually have roles that are either amusing, important, or fulfilling, which makes it kind of disappointing that there was no room for them to appear in the live-action film adaptations.

In all fairness, many of the students Rowling wrote about do appear as background characters, though they seldom have any speaking lines, and the audience wouldn't know who they were unless they stuck around for the credits. Still, there are more than a few students who don't appear in any way, shape, or form in the movies, not even as background characters or fun Easter eggs, which left fans wishing they could have seen them on screen. These Hogwarts students deserved more love from the Harry Potter movies and would've made worthy additions to the live-action adaptations.

10 Marietta Edgecombe

House: Ravenclaw

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) starts an underground Defence Against the Dark Arts class in protest against Professor Umbridge's (Imelda Staunton) impractical and useless teaching methods. In the film, Harry and his friends, calling themselves Dumbledore's Army, are discovered in the Room of Requirement after Harry's crush, Cho Chang (Katie Leung), sells them out to Umbridge. It definitely has a heavy emotional impact in the movie, as the sense of betrayal stings a little more.

However, in the novels, it is not Cho who spills the beans but another Ravenclaw student named Marietta Edgecombe, who happens to be Cho's best friend. In the novels, her reason for her betrayal actually makes some sense, as her mother is an employee at the Ministry of Magic, and she is afraid that her sneaking around and learning defensive spells in secret could compromise her mother's job. Cho tried to defend her bestie, but Marietta was ultimately considered a traitor. Honestly, both points of view here are understandable, and her addition to the movies would have made the narrative a bit more complex and engaging.

9 Theodore Nott

House: Slytherin

It's sort of an assumption that Slytherin students can be pretty stupid, with brutes like Crabbe (Jamie Waylett) and Goyle (Josh Herdman) reinforcing this negative perception. But in truth, this stereotype is quite inaccurate. In the books, it is entirely unfounded, and Theodore Nott is the prime example of this. Theodore Nott, the son of a Death Eater and a believer in Pure-blood supremacy, was a Slytherin in Harry's year who was actually very intelligent.

He was a bit of a lonely boy and never really joined in with Malfoy's (Tom Felton) cohort but was depicted as being inventive and great with magic. Nott actually created two illegal time-turners from scratch, which very few wizards or witches were capable of doing, even those in the Ministry of Magic. He is kind of an intriguing character, and though his heart may not be in the right place, he really adds to the Wizarding World with his unique personality and talent with magic.

8 Kenneth Towler

House: Gryffindor

Kenneth Towler only makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the novels, but fans might have liked to see him in the films, too, because what happens to him is cruel but absolutely hilarious. Kenneth was two years older than Harry and became the unfortunate target of one of Fred and George Weasley's (James and Oliver Phelps) notorious pranks.

In Harry's fifth year, which would be Kenneth's seventh, Fred and George acquired some Bulbadox Powder, filling Kenneth's pajamas with the magical substance (which he somehow never noticed). The following morning, Kenneth woke up covered in boils from head to toe. Yes, this prank is super mean-spirited, but it is, admittedly, a little funny. Furthermore, this joke, although minor and just a passing moment, would have only added to Fred and George's iconic comedy.

7 Terry Boot

House: Ravenclaw

Terry Boot is a student in the same year as Harry, who was known for being really brilliant, even amongst Ravenclaws. Terry is probably the most prevalent character in the novels who doesn't appear in the films, not even in the background. He joins up with the Duelling Club during his second year and receives an injury, which Professor Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) attends to. During his fifth year, Terry enlists in Dumbledore's Army and later comes to Harry's rescue when he is attacked by Draco Malfoy on the train ride home, a scene omitted from the film.

Terry was also present during the Battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and provided Harry with some information about Ravenclaw's diadem, a Horcrux Harry was looking for. The Ravenclaw was an active participant in the battle, fighting against the Death Eaters, though his fate after this event remains uncertain. He likely survived, though, because his name is not listed among the dead. Terry has a larger role than some students who were included in the movies, so his absence is kind of puzzling, especially considering just how many times he appears.

6 Dennis Creevey

House: Gryffindor

Dennis Creevey is the younger brother of Colin Creevey (Hugh Mitchell) and first comes to Hogwarts during Harry's fourth year. In Order of the Phoenix, his signature can be glimpsed on the list of Dumledore's Army enlistees, but he makes no physical appearance beyond that. Dennis was known to be as eccentric and excitable as his older brother, especially in regard to his fascination with the Boy Who Lived. In fact, Ron (Rupert Grint) felt that Dennis was even more enthusiastic than Colin.

Dennis has kind of a funny introduction to the series, entering the Great Hall soaked to the skin and explaining to Colin that he fell in the lake during the traditional boat ride that all new students go through. Dennis was rescued by a creature presumed to be the Giant Squid that lives in the Black Lake. Despite being dripping wet and likely freezing cold, Dennis maintained high spirits about the situation. His comedic addition to the series would have been great, especially given how Colin sort of disappeared from the films following his appearance in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.