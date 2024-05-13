The Harry Potter film franchise has become one of the most recognized fantasy series ever. Based on a popular book series, they follow Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), a young boy who learns that he is a wizard and a celebrity in the hidden magical world because of his role in the defeat of the Dark Lord, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) when he was an infant. He is enrolled in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he learns magic alongside his friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

Naturally, many aspects from the books had to be condensed or removed for the films during the adaptation process. This includes a large list of interesting locations that, for one reason or another, were never visited. From hospitals to characters' homes, these locations played an important role in the Harry Potter novels but were sadly ignored in the movies.

10 The Tonks Home

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In what became known as the Battle of the Seven Potters, the Order of the Phoenix moved Harry from the home of his muggle relatives, using Polyjuice Potion to transform six of their members into copies of Harry to throw off the incoming Death Eaters. The film sees Harry moved directly to the Weasley house following the battle, but in the book, he arrives at a safe house first. Here, Harry meets the parents of Order member Nymphadora Tonks (Natalia Tena), Andromeda and Ted.

While Harry and Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) only stay a short time, the Tonks's house offers a nice respite from the eclectic battle and provides some world-building. Andromeda is the sister of Narcissa Malfoy (Helen McCrory) and Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter). Unlike her sisters, she marries a muggle-born wizard and decides to help combat Voldemort's forces in what little ways they can. While it's understandable that this scene was cut for time, its absence leaves the extended Black family woefully underdeveloped.

9 The Ravenclaw Common Room

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Each of Hogwarts' four houses has unique dorm rooms where the students can relax between classes and sleep. Since the main characters belong to Gryffindor, this common room is the most common in the books and movies, but Slytherin's common room briefly appears in Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. However, the books also briefly show the Ravenclaw common room when Harry is searching for one of Voldemort's Horcruxes.

While it wasn't essential for the films to show the dormitory, it was a nice addition in the final book that revealed another secret section of Hogwarts that Harry and the readers had never seen before. Plus, the dormitory only allows people to enter if they solve a riddle, which fits with Ravenclaw's theme of accepting only the brightest students. Though its absence isn't a major loss, it's unfortunate because it means Ravenclaw remains underdeveloped in the films compared to the other houses.

8 Zonko's Joke Shop

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Next to Hogswart is the village of Hogsmeade, the only fully-wizard village in Great Britain. It contains many curious businesses for students to browse, including Zonko's Joke Shop. While Zonko has many silly products for sale, it unfortunately closes its doors during the Second Wizard War.

Zonko is named-dropped in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but the location is never on-screen despite several scenes taking place at Hogsmeade. Its addition would have been a fun way to show audiences some of the more mundane uses of magic, in this case, silly practical jokes. It also would have helped set up Fred and George Weasley's (James and Oliver Phelps) joke shop, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, which appears, albeit briefly, in the sixth movie.

7 The Cave Above Hogsmeade

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Located on a mountain that looms over Hogsmeade is a roomy cave. During the Triwizard Tournament, Harry's godfather, Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), takes up residence in the cave so he can remain close to Harry, especially when it becomes apparent that the tournament is being rigged. The following year, Hagrid also takes shelter in the cave after Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) drives him away from Hogwarts.

While the cave itself is unremarkable, it's a good source of shelter for various members of the Order of the Phoenix. The cave's absence is most felt in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire since it means Sirius has no way to talk to Harry in person, limiting his appearance to one conversation through a fireplace. Thus, audiences miss out on seeing Sirius and Harry bond over his fourth year, making his eventual death less impactful than it was on the page.

6 The Hogwarts Kitchens

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Hogwarts is full of all sorts of fantastical locations, from the ever-shifting Room of Requirements to the mythical Chamber of Secrets. Yet one of its most important rooms is the kitchen. Accessible beyond a painting of a bowl of fruit, the kitchen is manned entirely by House Elves, who work tirelessly to prepare enough food to feed all the students and faculty in the castle.

The kitchens were likely never seen in the films due to the abandonment of Hermione's subplot to provide House Elves with equal rights. This is unfortunate, because not only are the kitchens an impressive sight due to their size and the number of elves working there, but it is also where the trio reunite with Dobby (Toby Jones), who took a job with Dumbledore. When Harry acquires his House Elf, Kreacher (Timothy Bateson and Simon McBurney), he sends him to work in the kitchens. During the Battle of Hogwarts, Kreacher rallies the House Elves to battle the Death Eaters, one of the novels' most powerful moments.

5 Divination Class with Firenze

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Normally, Divination classes at Hogwarts are taught by Madam Sybill Trelawney (Emma Thompson), the same witch who created the prophecy foretelling that Harry would defeat Voldemort. However, she is fired by Umbridge for her inadequate performance. Fortunately, Headmaster Albus Dumbledore (Sir Michael Gambon) allows her to remain at Hogwarts and quickly hires the centaur Firenze (Ray Fearon) as her replacement.

Unfortunately, audiences never got to see Firenze's classes, which were based on astronomy and using planetary movements to predict the future. Following Umbridge's expulsion from Hogwarts, he and Trelawney co-teach Divination, allowing wizard and centaur methods to be mixed into the curriculum. The room where he teaches is quite stunning, looking like a forest, complete with trees, moss, and boulders. The absence of his lessons means that the centaurs are treated as little more than aggressive creatures in the movies, with little to no indication that they have any culture.

4 Gaunt Shack

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

During his sixth year, Harry works with Dumbledore to decipher a way to defeat Voldemort by looking through a series of memories Dumbledore has collected, all of which are linked to Voldemort in one way or another. One memory takes Harry to a shack outside of Little Hangleton, inhabited by the last members of the House of Gaunt, Voldemort's maternal relatives.

Harry's visit to the memory of the Gaunt Shack is crucial to the story, revealing much about Voldemort's backstory. The House of Gaunt is descended from many powerful bloodlines—including Salazar Slytherin and one of the three Peverell brothers who created the Deathly Hallows—and kept their heirlooms as treasures. The absence of this House of Gaunt means that a lot of vital information regarding Voldemort's mysterious history is missing, especially regarding his mother and the circumstances of his birth.

3 St. Mungo's Hospital for Magical Maladies

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If students are injured on the grounds of Hogwarts, they usually go to the hospital wing and are tended to by Madam Poppy Pomfrey (Gemma Jones). However, the London-based St. Mungo's Hospital for Magical Maladies handles more serious magical ailments. Harry visits St. Mungos during his fifth year when he accompanies the Weasley family to check on their father, Arthur (Mark Williams), who was injured by Voldemort's snake, Nagini.

St. Mungo's Hospital offers an interesting look into the various kinds of magical illnesses and injuries present in the wizarding world, as well as some tragic cases in the long-term care section. This is where Harry learns the truth about Alice and Frank Longbottom, who were tortured to the point of insanity by Bellatrix Lestrange and other Death Eaters. This meeting is one of the book's most powerful moments, and it's a shame that it was replaced by Neville (Matthew Lewis) casually revealing his parent's fate to Harry.

2 The Other Rooms in The Department of Mysteries

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Upon Voldemort's return to power, he sets his sights on claiming Harry's prophecy from the Department of Mysteries; however, only Harry can remove it safely from its resting place. Thus, the Dark Lord tricks the unsuspecting Boy Who Lived and his friends into breaking into the Ministry of Magic, where Death Eaters led by Lucious Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) are waiting. A desperate battle in the Ministry ensues, with the Order of the Phoenix, Voldemort, and Dumbledore all arriving.

The book version of the conflict is even wilder and more disturbing, with Harry and his friends traveling into various other rooms in the Department of Mysteries. Some of these include a room full of aggressive brains, a room of concentrated time that saw one Death Eater get the head of a baby, and a room full of miniature planets. During this battle, all the Time-Turners kept by the Ministry were conveniently destroyed, thus erasing one of the saga's most noteworthy plot holes.

1 The Potion Riddle Room

Should've Appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

During Harry's first year at Hogwarts, Voldemort made a play for the Philosopher's Stone, which could be used to create an Elixir of Life. However, the path to the stone is blocked by numerous traps provided by the professors at Hogwarts, among them the creepy potion's master, Severus Snape (Alan Rickman). Though the movie claims that Snape is protecting the stone, it cuts his contribution, a logic puzzle involving seven bottles.

This scene is an unfortunate loss in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Although the room itself is simple and unremarkable, its absence denies Hermione the chance to show her unique talents. Since wizards use magic to solve their problems, they're not good at logic puzzles, while Hermione, a muggle-born, has experience with these challenges and can solve them quickly. This puzzle also follows Ron's victorious game of chess against the living chessboard, meaning that both of Harry's friends are crucial to ensuring he finds the stone.

NEXT: This Harry Potter Scene Created for the Movie Makes Absolutely No Sense