The Big Picture The cinematic portrayal of the final battle between Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 doesn't live up to the depth of the original scene from the book.

The use of nonverbal magic, specifically Harry's use of Expelliarmus, is significant in the book but left out of the film, robbing the moment of its full impact.

Voldemort's death in the book symbolizes his ultimate humanity, while the film portrays his body disintegrating into ash, possibly to emphasize his feeble state after the destruction of his Horcruxes.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the final battle between Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) transpires, but the cinematic portrayal of this climactic scene is nowhere near as impactful as the original scene from the book. Film director David Yates wanted the final duel between the Dark Lord and the Chosen One to be more gritty and earthy, and although Yates does achieve this visual style, it is a shame that aesthetics were prioritized over depicting the depth of the original storyline. In the film, Harry and Voldemort are dirt-ridden as they stand before each other amidst the expanse and wreckage of the Hogwarts courtyard. Nobody else is watching them. Spells shoot from their wands and their magic meets in the middle, but Harry’s spell overwhelms Voldemort’s wand and he gets the upper hand. Voldemort’s wand flies into Harry’s hand, and then Voldemort’s body disintegrates into what looks like ash, which flies into the air as his body evaporates. Yes, the whole scene is unforgettable and a satisfying end to the Harry Potter films. But compared to the original scene from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book, the movie counterpart does not measure up in the slightest.

Harry’s entire life was leading up to this moment – the final and fatal fight between himself and the evil Dark Lord who had marked Harry as his enemy. “Neither can live while the other survives” is what the prophecy said, and after years of build up, after long harrowing months of Horcrux hunting, after being in constant survival mode, after sacrificing himself for the entire wizarding world, it only seems fair that when Harry’s moment came to send that final blow to Voldemort, that it should have been done right. The Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book does get this moment right. Rather than Harry and Voldemort facing off alone, in the book they are surrounded by hundreds of witches and wizards – Hogwarts students and teachers, members of the Order of the Phoenix, Death Eaters, families – all of whom had just been fighting for hours during the Battle of Hogwarts. And rather than being alone in the Hogwarts courtyard, Harry and Voldemort and their hundreds of onlookers are all standing in the Great Hall.

The Great Hall Should Have Been the Backdrop of Harry and Voldemort's Final Duel

The Great Hall is the heart of Hogwarts. Throughout the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book while Harry, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) were on the run, they ventured to every significant wizarding world location that formed part of Harry’s journey throughout the series – Diagon Alley, Gringotts, the Ministry of Magic, Hogsmeade, 12 Grimmauld Place, and Hogwarts. Obviously they weren’t visiting for a fun adventure, it was their search for Voldemort's Horcruxes that evidently led them to these places, but the inclusion of these locations was a way of paying homage to how far Harry has come, by remembering what he was like when he first visited these places. Hogwarts however, has had the greatest impact on Harry. It was his first home, the first place he felt truly happy. So it seems fitting that he defeats his great enemy in the Great Hall, surrounded by all his friends and supporters.

The Nonverbal Magic in the 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2' Film Doesn't Make Sense

Image via Warner Bros.

In the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 film, when Harry and Voldemort aim their wands at each other, neither of them voice their incantations. Harry does not say “Expelliarmus” and Voldemort does not say “Avada Kedavra.” This may seem insignificant because by this point, we know that all of Voldemort’s Horcruxes have been destroyed, so his death is inevitable. But actually, Harry’s use of Expelliarmus on Voldemort is an incredibly significant part of the story. Some people judge Harry for only casting Expelliarmus at his enemies, but it isn’t that Harry’s not skilled, rather, it is meant to show that Harry was never going to stoop to Voldemort’s level by using the killing curse. Voldemort was fixated on ultimate power and his excessive arrogance was outsmarted by Harry who defeated him by using a simple disarming spell. In the book, Harry even gives Voldemort a small chance to rethink his actions, to try to be remorseful even after all the atrocities he has committed. Which goes to show that Harry was always the better man, he was never going to succumb to Voldemort’s violent nature because Harry had always been morally sound. But again, we do not hear Harry cast Expelliarmus in the film, so there is no explanation as to how the Elder Wand flies into his hand.

In the book, in front of a huge crowd of wide-eyed, silent witches and wizards who watch Harry and Voldemort circle each other in the center of the Great Hall – Harry tells Voldemort that the Elder Wand never truly belonged to him. Now in the movies, we do get this backstory about the Elder Wand’s allegiance actually belonging to Harry through a string of unprecedented events, but we were robbed of this line from Harry before he ends Voldemort’s life for good: “So it all comes down to this, doesn’t it? Does the wand in your hand know its last master was Disarmed? Because if it does… I am the true master of the Elder Wand.” Here, we also learn that to be in command of the Elder Wand, you do not have to kill its previous master, you can just disarm them, which is what Harry did to Draco Malfoy – the previous Elder Wand master. And it is what Harry does to Voldemort: he casts Expelliarmus and the Elder Wand flies from Voldemort’s hand right into Harry’s.

Harry's Protective Charm Was Left Out Of The Movie

Furthermore, it is also worth mentioning that whilst Harry and Voldemort are circling each other in the Great Hall, Harry tells the story of Severus Snape’s (Alan Rickman) ultimate sacrifice. Harry tells Voldemort that Snape was always loyal to Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), that Snape's actions were spurred by his undying love he had for Lily Potter (Geraldine Somerville). Love was something that Voldemort could never understand. And just as Lily’s love saved Harry from Voldemort because she sacrificed herself for her son, when Harry went into the Forbidden Forest and gave himself up to Voldemort – that sacrifice cast a protective charm over all his friends and supporters at Hogwarts. In the Great Hall, just moments prior to Harry and Voldemort’s final duel, Voldemort’s curses aren’t able to kill anyone, his curses don’t bind, and it is because Harry’s sacrifice produced a shield charm upon them. A shield charm bound by love, just like the one Lily gave Harry all those years ago. This isn’t shown in the movie however, and neither is Harry’s acknowledgment of Snape’s heroism, which is heard by everyone in the Great Hall.

Voldemort's Death Shows That He Wasn't Superior To Anyone Else

Image via Warner Bros.

But perhaps the most crucial change from the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book to film, is how Voldemort actually dies. As mentioned before, in the film his body disintegrates into ash and floats away with the wind. In the book however, this is how Voldemort’s death is described:

"Voldemort fell backwards, arms splayed, slit pupils of the scarlet eyes rolling upwards. Tom Riddle hit the floor with a mundane finality, his body feeble and shrunken, the white hands empty, the snake-like face vacant and unknowing."

The symbolism behind the “mundane finality” of Voldemort’s death is that his body fell like any other human's body would during its last moment. Throughout his whole life, Voldemort was obsessed with the idea that he was superior to everyone, that his aptitude for magic made him more than human, and that the grotesque lengths he went to in order to achieve power convinced him that he would never be affected by things like love or friendship, or death. Lord Voldemort was the name that Tom Riddle fashioned himself to accompany his deluded sense of superiority. But of course, at the end of the day, he was just Tom Riddle, and when he dies, he dies like a human.

Of course, David Yates' choice to have Voldemort’s body turn into ash may be alluding to the idea that by the time all of Voldemort’s Horcruxes were destroyed – his body was feeble and weak, perhaps even less than human. But J.K Rowling's decision to give Tom Riddle's death a description of "mundane finality" proves that Voldemort was never anything more than a man. A man whose maddening desire for immortality and ultimate power led him to his own demise.