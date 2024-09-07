Few would deny the influence of the Harry Potter films. The adaptations have become almost synonymous with Warner Brothers after taking so long However, it can be easy to forget just how intense the competition for rights to the Wizarding World was for those involved. One unusual candidate was Nintendo, who nearly owned the rights to all forms of adaptation and would have most likely prevented the films from getting made. The attempt was no small effort, either, and the company not only had a unique pitch but also presented concept art, which led to fierce debate among the developers. Ultimately, J. K. Rowling herself turned down the idea in favor of a company with the proper resources to bring her vision to life, and perhaps it was for the best. Over the twenty-five years since the first book was released, Nintendo has only grown, while Harry Potter has become one of the most successful film franchises of all time.

Nintendo Wanted Exclusive Rights to Harry Potter

When the Harry Potter books were released in the late 1990s, they quickly became an international sensation, and it's no surprise to learn that many film studios wanted to get in on the action. As reported by Unseen64, at the time, the rights were completely up for grabs - not just a film or TV license. The rights in the deal would be exclusive, meaning that the winner would own any and all adaptations going forward, even as more books were published. Needless to say, the bidding war grew intense, and it went to some strange places.

One unlikely candidate to purchase the franchise was Nintendo, whose major success in the 90s and family-friendly audience made it highly appealing as a potential buyer. This was by no means a discussion made in passing, as the company canceled development on several other games to focus on the new project. Two games were planned, including one based on Quidditch and an adventure game with a first-person perspective. Notably, Nintendo would not have offered a film adaptation, meaning the brand we know today would likely have been much smaller.

Within the company itself, much drama quickly emerged over the design of the games themselves, particularly that of the characters. Since this would have been the first major visual depiction and they would be presented to Rowling in a pitch meeting, it's no wonder game developers felt themselves under fierce pressure to deliver on an idea. Some of the developers wanted to use the book cover design of the main characters as a template, citing the importance to the author that her creation remained British. Many higher-ups, though, went for a style more in line with traditional anime or manga, though neither form of concept art has been released to the public.

J. K. Rowling Killed the Deal With Nintendo

No matter how unique the presentation was, the bid by Nintendo would only go through if it gained the permission of Rowling, the one audience who mattered. By all accounts, she viewed the presentation and enjoyed it, but the author ultimately decided to pursue a different path, as we know. Exactly why she made this decision is not entirely clear since most of what we have has been rumors. However, the previously mentioned report by Unseen64 lists two reasons that can explain why she likely passed on the offer.

The biggest reason appears to be more logistical in nature. While Nintendo may be the biggest video company in Japan and even the world, other bidders had more resources to spare and proved to be much more ambitious. This thinking is not without precedent, as a similar sense of scale appears to have been behind Rowling’s decision to decline an offer from Disney to build Harry Potter World in Orlando, instead turning to Universal Studios. Although multiple Harry Potter games have since been adapted for Nintendo gaming systems, the company is not what one could call an avid investor in other merchandise, like film or television.

Another reason that might be easy to overlook is the nature of the series as being inherently British. Rowling remained adamant that any adaptation preserves its cultural roots, which put Nintendo at a major disadvantage. The reflections of this mentality can still be noticed within the films, which had a very strict “British only” rule that prevented even esteemed American actors like Robin Williams from getting involved despite heavy campaigning. Games by Nintendo might sell all over the world, but the company remains Japanese at its core, including its main audience, and we’ve already seen how this could create conflict.​​​​​​​

Harry Potter Has Thrived Under Warner Brothers

In terms of viability, it's hard to argue that Rowling made the wrong choice. Instead of Nintendo, Warner Brothers got the Harry Potter franchise, and it would later become one of the most important, if not the most, in their arsenal. Over eight series films and a three-film spinoff, the franchise would gross almost ten billion dollars for the studio, to say nothing of the enormous merchandise that has since followed. For most installments, critical scores have remained fairly high as well, with an average higher than most other big franchises today.

If Nintendo had won exclusive rights to Harry Potter, it is unlikely that any of this would happen. Since they have only recently begun making films of their properties, it might have been years or even decades before we saw a proper adaptation, assuming it was ever made at all. Considering the franchise is​​​​​​​ still making waves today, it is a major piece of popular culture, and the idea of not having these films is difficult to fathom. Whatever one might think of the series, no one can doubt the impact of Harry Potter over the past generation, and not having the films would be a huge loss.

Thankfully, what we have now seems like the best of both worlds. Although the idea of Nintendo owning the series makes for an interesting piece of trivia and thought experiment, they've also proven more than successful enough without it. For Warner Brothers, the series has been so profitable that they are seeking to recapture it on the small screen, though whether it proves successful remains to be seen. Still, no one benefited more from the deal than Rowling herself, and the influence her work has created makes it clear that she made the right choice.

