Throughout the Harry Potter series, multiple characters are introduced that are distinctively not human. Some are ordinary animals closely related to the wizarding community, like toads and owls, but the vast majority are magical creatures unknown to the muggle world. Their purposes in the story vary from being mere pets to serving crucial roles in the narrative, but they are all lovable in their unique and suitably fantastical ways.

Technically speaking, characters such as Scabbers or Nagini don't technically count because they have been revealed to actually be humans who can turn into animals. Still, when it comes to animals or creatures that aren't human at all, many of them serve as important plot points and as lovable companions for Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends. These are the best non-human characters in the Harry Potter saga, ranked by how big a role they play in the overarching narrative and how well-defined as individual characters they are.

10 Aragog

Species: Acromantula

Aragog is an acromantula, a magical species of really-flippin'-big spiders. He's definitely creepy, and Julian Glover's spooky voice acting doesn't make the eight-legged monster seem any more inviting. It's here that audiences first understand Ron's (Rupert Grint) arachnophobia because who wouldn't be afraid of a spider this large?

Aragog gets off to a bit of a rocky start, as it is first believed that he is the beast responsible for all the petrifications going on during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. He isn't, but he does provide Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) some much-needed information on what it could possibly be. Aragog still allows his children to try and eat Ron and Harry, though. When Aragog dies in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) is distraught because the spider was one of his first pets and has remained his companion for decades. Sure, Aragog is kind of creepy, but he's not entirely evil, and it's clear that he meant a lot to one of the most beloved staff members at Hogwarts.

9 Fluffy

Species: Three-Headed Dog

Fluffy is an ironically named three-headed dog that also belongs to Hagrid. Except, Hagrid doesn't keep Fluffy with him at all times — instead, he assigns the giant pooch to guard the chamber in which the Philosopher's Stone is kept. He initially gives the Golden Trio quite a fright with his vicious barking when they first encounter him. However, it is later discovered that he is not so bad and will immediately fall asleep when he hears soothing music.

It's easy to hate Fluffy at first, but by the end of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, he's easy to love, too. It dawns on the audience that Fluffy isn't evil; he's just doing his job (good boy!). Yes, he's huge and initially scary-looking, but at the same time, Fluffy can be just as adorable as any other pet dog, provided one knows how to tame him.

8 Crookshanks

Species: Domestic Cat

Crookshanks is Hermione Granger's (Emma Watson) pet cat, whom she receives in the third film in the franchise. At first, Crookshanks and Ron's pet rat, Scabbers, are constantly at odds, with Crookshanks doing his job as a cat and trying to eat Scabbers. However, when it is revealed that Scabbers is actually a dark wizard in disguise, it becomes clear that Crookshanks was actually kind of doing a good thing.

The fluffy ginger cat, like many other creatures in the series, is magical and contains kneazle genes, as well as those of a regular house cat. His magical lineage allows him to carry more intelligence than other cats, and he is able to recognize that Scabbers is an evil human without needing the training to sniff him out. Crookshanks is as cute as any cat and a wonderful companion for Hermione during her studies. Who wouldn't love having an orange kitty as a study buddy? Though Crookshanks doesn't play a very major outside of the third movie, he is still loved as far as Harry Potter pets go.

7 Firenze

Species: Centaur

Firenze (Ray Fearon) is a centaur living in the Forbidden Forest. Centaurs are very proud and independent creatures, so while Firenze knows Hagrid, he is not a pet, given his sentient nature. As with the classical depiction of centaurs, Firenze is half-human, half-horse, though he and his kin are very mistrusting of humankind. Still, Firenze knows right from wrong and springs into action when Harry is attacked by Lord Voldemort (Richard Bremmer) in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Honorable and brave, Firenze's duty is to protect the innocent from dark wizards, which is exactly what he does. He also carries off the hated Professor Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) later in the franchise. In the books, Firenze even serves as Diviniation professor for a time after Professor Trelawney (Emma Thompson) is removed by Umbridge. Firenze might be a morally grey character at heart, but Harry really owes the guy his life and recognizes the good in him.

6 Grawp

Species: Giant

Grawp (Tony Maudsley) is a giant and Hagrid's half-brother. He is first revealed to the audience in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix when Hagrid introduces him to Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the Forbidden Forest. Grawp gets a little too excited and picks Hermione up, causing her to scold him, but he responds pretty well and puts her down before showing her his favorite thing: a detached bicycle handlebar with a bell on it.

Grawp is a bit simple-minded, but that honestly makes him more endearing. Audiences also love him for picking up the despised professor, Dolores Umbridge, and dropping her into a pack of centaurs, punishing her for trying to hurt Hermione. Grawp is strangely lovable and cute for such a big creature, and while he clearly isn't human, he certainly has the same big heart as his brother.

5 Fang

Species: Boarhound

Fang is Hagrid's pet boarhound, a magical type of dog noted for their extremely large size, as far as dogs go. Fang behaves and thinks like a regular dog, so he's not as intelligent as some of the more magical creatures out there, but come on, who wouldn't love a dog to keep them company if they lived alone in the woods?

The staunchly loyal Fang accompanies Harry and Draco Malfoy during their detention in the Forbidden Forest, where they meet Firenze. He serves as a much-needed guide for the two and is able to quickly raise the alarm when he senses that something isn't quite right. Fang might have a vicious name and intimidating appearance, but he's just like any other good boy at the end of the day. Better yet, Fang survives the events of the series, a real triumph considering how much death surrounds him.

4 Fawkes

Species: Phoenix

Fawkes is a phoenix and Professor Dumbledore's (Richard Harris / Sir Michael Gambon) faithful companion across the entire series. He is first shown in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when Harry encounters the bird in Dumbledore's office. To Harry's shock and horror, Fawkes immediately bursts into flames. Luckily, Dumbledore explains that this is common for phoenixes and that he will be reborn from the ashes. As it turns out, Fawkes happened to be the phoenix that provided the feathers present in Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and Harry's iconic wands.

Later, Fawkes proves to be an instrumental help. He blinds the Basilisk during Harry's fight in the eponymous Chamber of Secrets, preventing it from killing Harry with a glance, and also delivers the Sword of Gryffindor. After the fight is done, Fawkes uses his tears' healing power to aid Harry, who suffered a Basilisk bite. Fawkes is a lot stronger than his size implies, too, picking up multiple people and flying them out of the Chamber afterward. Lastly, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Fawkes is able to help Dumbledore escape the Ministry. There's just a whole lot of good that Fawkes does in his short run on screen, and he's a gorgeous bird to boot.