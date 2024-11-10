There are many Weasleys in Harry Potter, and most play an important role. Ron (Rupert Grint) is Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) best friend, Ginny (Bonnie Wright) is his love interest, and the rest are valuable allies as Harry faces Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Except one disappears for a time without explanation. The third-born Weasley child, Percy (Chris Rankin), plays a notable role in the first few films as one of Ron's older brothers and a Gryffindor prefect but has no dialogue after Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and is entirely absent from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The rest of the family joins the Order of the Phoenix and moves into the headquarters. Even Bill (Domhnall Gleeson), who does not appear at first, returns home to help the war effort, but Percy is gone. He has a few appearances at the Ministry but doesn't reappear as part of the Weasley family unit during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Percy's absence is due to a plotline cut from the films where a rift forms between Percy and the Weasleys after he graduates from Hogwarts. While it may not be central to Harry's story, this plot impacts all the Wealeys, Molly (Julie Walters) in particular, as the close-knit family is pulled apart by their conflicting affiliations. Not only does it prove how dedicated the family is to doing what is right, but Percy's estrangement makes his arrival during the Battle of Hogwarts something of a redemption story.

Why Does Percy Disown the Weasleys?

The books focus more on Percy's ambition, which is what comes between him and his family. From his introduction, Percy enjoys recognition, taking pride in his position as prefect and later Head Boy. There is nothing innately wrong with that, and even Molly and Arthur (Mark Williams) are excited for him. However, things take a turn in the aftermath of Voldemort's return. When the Minister of Magic, Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy), denies Harry's claims of seeing Voldemort and runs a smear campaign against Harry and Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), most of the Weasleys see through the lies. But Percy, who just became the Junior Assistant to Fudge, chooses to believe the Ministry over his family. He begins arguing with his parents and says unforgivable things to Arthur, blaming his lack of ambition for the family's financial struggles. Eventually, Percy goes so far as to disown his family and cut them out of his life. The estrangement is to the point that he misses his brother's wedding, doesn't visit his father in the hospital, and returns the Christmas sweater his mother made for him unopened.

This plotline adds to the Weasley family dynamic, proving that, as kind as they are, even they are not perfect. Compared to Harry's childhood, the Weasleys are an ideal family. They love and support each other in a way Harry is unfamiliar with. Though money is tight, there is love to go around. Yet this storyline shows a more complex family relationship as resentments rise to the surface and all of Percy's siblings grow angry with him. Molly values her family above all else, and the fact that she remains part of the Order when it costs her a relationship with her child shows her strength. It also gives Percy, who could have been a boring character, a dynamic character arc.

Percy's Storyline Resolves with a Redemption Story

Though the rift between Percy and his family is a sad part of the series, it is not permanent. Percy realizes the errors of his ways during the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, but with his family in hiding, he cannot make up with them. Instead, he gets in contact with Aberforth Dumbledore (Ciarán Hinds), who notifies him about the Battle of Hogwarts. Percy shows up and fights for the Order of the Phoenix, reuniting with his family just before Fred's (James Phelps) tragic death. The film includes Percy in the battle but doesn't explain its significance.

Percy is able to do one thing that few characters do: he admits his mistakes. While there are a handful of redemption arcs in Harry Potter, few are as complete as Percy's. After supporting the Ministry against Harry and even appearing as a ministry official involved in the muggle-born trials, Percy grows as a person, returning to fight against Voldemort and apologize to his family. While characters like Snape (Alan Rickman) or Narcissa Malfoy (Helen McCrory) defy Voldemort in the end, they do not own up to their failures as completely as Percy. With his character growth, Percy earns forgiveness from his family, adding another layer of gray to the world.

