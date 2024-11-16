Pets are a surprisingly huge part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with various pets serving different roles in the story. Some are actually crucial, while others are just sort of there to enhance the lore and sell toys in the real world. Regardless, many of these fantastical pets are highly memorable. In fact, it's kind of hard to think about the characters that these pets belong to without thinking about the pets themselves.

It's important to note that not all non-human characters are pets, though. Characters such as Buckbeak and Aragog, while lovable, aren't technically pets, because they don't answer or submit to any humans, instead preferring to go out on their own while remaining friends with particular people. With that in mind, these are the best pets in the Harry Potter films, so noted for how cute, lovable, and iconic they are in the Wizarding World.

10 Scabbers

Species: "Rat"

Scabbers begins as the pet rat of the Weasley family, who accompanies the youngest son, Ron (Rupert Grint), during his first, second, and third years at Hogwarts. Right away, this should have raised the alarm that something was wrong because real rats only live for an average of two years.

In the third film, it is revealed that Scabbers is not a rat at all, but is actually the animagus Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall) in disguise. Once exposed, he flees from the Weasley family, much to Ron's horror and disgust. Scabbers would ordinarily be cute and easy to love, but the fact that he was secretly one of the franchise's most despicable characters isn't a good look, even if he technically was a pet that was dearly loved by Ron.

9 Nagini

Species: Snake

Nagini actually used to be a human known as a Maledictus, meaning she was afflicted with a blood curse that would transform her into a snake, often against her will. Over time, her ability to stay in her human form faded, and she was confined to her serpentine body, forcing her to fully embrace her new existence. As a snake, she eventually became the favored pet and Horcrux of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

It's unclear exactly what kind of snake Nagini is. In the books, she is described as having characteristics of various pythons or boas, but she is also venomous, which pythons and boas are not. It's more than likely that she is some sort of magical species of snake. Regardless, she is not just a friend to the Dark Lord, but also a weapon, and is personally selected by him to kill those who stand in his way. Nagini may be an iconic character, but her place in the story doesn't make her very easy to love.

8 Arnold

Species: Pygmy Puff

Arnold makes a "blink and you'll miss it" appearance in the films, but even this is enough to make fans wish they could have him as a pet. Arnold is a magical creature known as a pygmy puff, and appears as nothing more than a fluffy pink ball with a tiny face. He is initially purchased by Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), who acquires him from her older brothers' joke shop in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Arnold doesn't really do anything at all aside from hang out on Ginny's shoulder, but his adorable appearance was the perfect addition to the new line of Harry Potter-branded plush toys, because who wouldn't like to snuggle with a tiny ball of fluff? He's not evil at all, but the pygmy puff also does little to enrich the story aside from looking cute.

7 Errol

Species: Great Gray Owl

Errol is the Weasley family owl, who, unfortunately, is nearing the end of his life and is pretty much blind as a bat. Upon his first introduction in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Errol makes an entrance by flying straight into the Weasleys' closed window. He later reappears to deliver Molly Weasley's (Julie Walters) infamous Howler to Ron, to publicly reprimand him for stealing his father's magical flying car. Again, Errol can't quite see where he's going, and smashes straight onto the table, scattering food everywhere.

It's kind of comical, but also a little sad that Errol is constantly crashing into things. But hey, he's trying his best, and he has no ill intentions towards the family that clearly loves him very much. Plus, he always bounces back. Even after impacting the platters of food, he happily hops back up and flies off like nothing happened. Though his presence is relatively minor, it's still memorable because of how comedic it is, and because his existence adds so much to the Weasley family's home life.

6 Trevor

Species: Toad

Trevor the toad only makes a minor appearance in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, wherein he becomes lost on his owner's first trip to Hogwarts. His owner, Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), later finds him in the entrance hall, and interrupts Professor McGonagall's (Maggie Smith) first year initiation speech to grab him, which she was clearly not pleased about.

Trevor is kind of a comedic, yet ghostly presence. He was known for frequently wandering off and getting lost, whether due to Neville's forgetfulness or due to his own adventurous spirit. Eventually, Neville lets him go to live among the other amphibians along the shore of the Black Lake. Trevor was also known for performing with the frog choir during Neville's third year. Even though he's a constant headache for his poor owner, fans love Trevor anyway.