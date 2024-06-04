The Big Picture Alfonso Cuarón was an unlikely choice to direct Harry Potter.

Directing Prisoner of Azkaban, Cuarón created a unique environment for the cast, encouraging them to dress as their real selves.

The film marked a darker turn for the franchise, introducing mature themes and new characters.

Despite having eight main films and three spinoffs, it can be easy to forget that the Harry Potter franchise has only employed three directors throughout its long run. After Chris Columbus retired from the franchise with the second film, the studio went down a different path, hiring Alfonso Cuarón to oversee the production of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Although he was not completely unknown at the time, Cuarón still had a small resume and had no experience with a blockbuster, making his choice an unlikely one, including to himself. Consequently, he employed several unorthodox methods to bond with the cast and understand their characters, creating a unique atmosphere on set. Through his work, the Harry Potter franchise took a darker turn, one that the franchise has fully embraced, while still preserving and even expanding the more fantastic elements. Cuarón might have only spent a brief time involved with the series, but he arguably had more impact on its future than any other filmmaker.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. Release Date May 31, 2004 Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Daniel Radcliffe , Richard Griffiths , Pam Ferris , Fiona Shaw , Harry Melling , Adrian Rawlins Runtime 141

Alfonso Cuarón Was an Unlikely Choice To Direct ‘Harry Potter’

When the third Harry Potter film began production, the franchise was left with major questions about how to continue. Not only had Richard Harris died just before the second film was released, leading Michael Gambon to inherit the role of Dumbledore after many others declined, but director Chris Columbus decided to spend more time with his family. With his guidance as producer, Warner Bros. created a shortlist of promising directors for the newest film, but several of them turned it down for one reason or another. Despite being a fan of the books and being offered all five of the remaining films, Guillermo del Toro disliked how the films distorted their mature elements and declined the idea every time. Undeterred, the studio also heavily considered hiring M. Night Shyamalan for the role, but he was too busy filming The Village to make such a commitment. Other directors reportedly on the list include series star Kenneth Branagh and Finding Neverland director Marc Forster, but neither were ultimately selected.

Instead, the studio turned to Alfonso Cuarón, the Mexican director who had recently become known for his foreign film, Y tu mamá también, and already had experience with fantasy through A Little Princess. Despite the support of J. K. Rowling herself, Cuarón was very hesitant to take on his first blockbuster, especially since he had no familiarity with the books, but was convinced by a close friend and unlikely champion. While he had no desire to join the film himself, del Toro, who later called his rejection of the franchise the only regret of his career, thought Cuarón was perfect for the role. After his best friend expressed his reluctance, del Toro privately berated his perceived arrogance, begging him to read the first three books. Only then did Cuarón fall in love with the story and finally agree to make the third film himself.

For the Cast, 'Prisoner of Azkaban' Was a Unique Experience

Close

Although Harry Potter was not the first English-language film Alfonso Cuarón had made, he had never directed a film on this scale before. To get to know the cast, Cuarón fittingly gave the main trio a school assignment, asking them to each write an autobiographical essay for their roles, and they did so in character. Always the overachiever, Emma Watson wrote a full twenty-page thesis paper, giving exhaustive detail about Hermione. By contrast, Daniel Radcliffe wrote a one-page summary, since Harry was known to have only average grades. Upon learning Rupert Grint had never completed the essay, Cuarón confronted him and he simply replied that Ron would never turn the paper in, convincing the director he knew enough about the character. Privately, though, the actor later admitted it was also convenient for him, since he was swamped with actual schoolwork at the time of production.

Writing character essays was not the only way Cuarón helped create a more unique environment for the main trio. Throughout the previous two films, the characters were shown wearing their traditional Hogwarts robes for most of their scenes in the castle, with some exceptions like the Christmas scene in the first film. While watching Prisoner of Azkaban, however, some eagle-eyed fans might notice how they use average clothing far more than the stylish wizarding wardrobes in the earlier films. This was an entirely intentional choice, as Cuarón encouraged the cast to dress in line with their real teenage selves.

With 'Prisoner of Azkaban,' the Harry Potter Franchise Found Its Identity

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Unlike the first two films, Harry Potter and the Azkaban displayed a different tone, particularly with the Dementor scenes and the more mature elements of the final act. The director himself has openly referred to it as a horror movie above all else, and while this might be debatable, one cannot deny the effect upon the rest of the franchise. While it has often been said that the innocence of the franchise later died with Cedric Diggery (Robert Pattinson) in the next film during the return of Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) to his physical form, Radcliffe himself has argued that it began here in the third. In its place was a much darker and more mature series that was not afraid to kill off characters, ask difficult questions, and explore themes of grief, loss, and trauma.

The film also introduced two important characters to the series in the form of Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), who would both have a major impact on future stories. Although Oldman has dismissed his performance as mediocre and revealed his regret for not reading the books, he also noted the positive impact it had on his career. Through Sirius, the series was finally able to explore morally gray themes and characters, transforming a supposed murderer into a sympathetic victim and future ally. Similarly, Lupin is unwittingly responsible for the failure of their plan to capture and expose Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall) in the third act of the story. The fact that Lupin is presented as one of the biggest threats of the film during his werewolf state is a refreshing and tragic change from the previous and future Defense Against the Dark Arts Teachers, who are either outright evil or pathetically fraudulent. Because of their actions, the ending comes off as more bittersweet than the fairytale climax of the first two films, something which would continue for several more installments.

Ironically, even though Alfonso Cuarón arguably affected the direction of the franchise more than any other person, he would not stay around to continue it. After its success, Warner Brothers was understandably eager to work with him again on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where the series finally completed its transition into a more mature story. However, Cuarón was uncomfortable with the exhausting schedule inherent to the series and, despite his treasured memories, he ultimately never returned to the series in the twenty years since then. Instead, the studio turned to David Yates, who would go on to do every sequel and spinoff from that point forward, while Cuarón would pursue his own film career in original storytelling, laying the groundwork for Children of Men, Gravity, and Roma years later.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is available on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max