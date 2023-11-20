The Big Picture The end credits of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban contain a hidden "sex scene" that is actually just a mischievous embrace between two characters.

The scene was designed by one of the film's digital artists, Rus Wetherall, who specifically intended it to be a lighthearted moment that brings a smile to viewers.

Wetherall faced challenges in creating the 11-minute credit scene and was not initially credited for his work, which led him to include the hidden scene as a way to give recognition to unsung production heroes.

Witches, wizards, and muggles alike were shocked to find a naughty secret hiding in the 11-minute end credits of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. News of the moment -- that is totally not a "sex scene" -- first broke back in 2015, and with the announcement of HBO's reboot of the franchise, eyes and ears are back on the events of the Wizarding World. The end credits of the film feature the iconic Marauder's Map overlaid with the names of the film's cast and crew. Eagle-eyed viewers may notice a quick shot in the bottom corner of the map showing two pairs of footprints standing in an alcove in a rather compromising position.

The map shows one pair of footprints pressed together facing a wall with the spread-out pair of footprints surrounding it, facing the opposite direction. The pair facing the wall appears to wiggle slightly. It's hard to deny the fact that this looks like a sex move, or at the very least, a mischievous embrace. The credits were designed by one of the film's digital artists, Rus Wetherall, who has provided a bit of context in previous interviews on just what exactly was going on in Hogwarts on that map.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. Release Date May 31, 2004 Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Daniel Radcliffe, Richard Griffiths, Pam Ferris, Fiona Shaw, Harry Melling, Adrian Rawlins Rating PG Runtime 141 Main Genre Adventure

That 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' Credit Scene is Just an Embrace"

Image via Warner Bros

In Rus Wetherall's interview with the Huffington Post about the alleged Prisoner of Azkaban sex scene, he claims that, in his mind, the couple is meant to be in "an embrace" and "not having sex like everyone says." In a franchise where fans were rightfully disappointed in the way the films fail to depict some of the books' meaningful and rich relationships, the idea of a hidden embrace is actually kind of charming and quaint. Wetherall even suggested to the interviewer that it could be Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Cho Chang (Katie Leung) sharing "a sort of little peck on the cheek".

"It was just a little lightheartedness and bringing a bit of a smile to people" Wetherall continued. And the Easter egg had the full support of Prisoner of Azkaban's director Alfonso Cuarón, who famously brought a darker and more sophisticated tone into the films than his predecessor Chris Columbus. Perhaps that is part of the reason he was so enamored by the moment of levity. In Wetherall's words, Cuarón liked that the bit was "something there that was amusing for the adults in the audience and kids wouldn't really understand."

la

The End Credits of 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' is the Result of Real Life Magic

Dobby the Elf in a scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

It took Wetherall around 20 days to create the 11-minute credit scene for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, many of which spanned around 20 hours into the late night. Wetherall reported "going out of his mind" placing all the tiny footprints all over the map. The sneaky footprints in question were allegedly added in at 4 am as some late-night amusement. "There was an alcove in the artwork, it was kind of like an opportunity to have a couple of students hiding in there. So I just threw a couple of feet down," he explained.

While there is only one live-action post-credits scene in all eight of the films, the work taken on by visual effects artists to bring credit scenes alive cannot be understated. And this work often goes unthanked. Per the Huffington Post article, Wetherall wasn't actually allowed by his employer, Capital FX, to have his name credited for his work, which is part of the reason he created such an intricate end scene -- to include his name and those of other unsung production heroes the credit they deserved. That sounds like something the Marauders would surely approve of. Mischief managed.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max