The Big Picture Sirius Black joins Funko's Harry Potter collection with a Cover Art variant of his "wanted poster" look, available for $25.00.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban film is one of the best of the franchise, setting a darker tone with strong performances.

Max is set to explore the Harry Potter series further with a seven-season television reboot, expected to arrive in 2026.

Sirius Black, initially painted as a villain, is one of the Harry Potter franchise's most widely loved characters. First introduced in the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban book as well as the film adaptation of the same name, the wizard has been a key character of the franchise for many reasons, one of which is his close bond with the titular protagonist. Now, the former "prisoner of Azkaban" has escaped to join your collection of Funko Pop figures, with a Cover Art variant of the character's wanted poster — and we can solemnly swear he's up to no good.

The toy company has recently celebrated Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with its eight new collectibles, including Pop figures of Draco Malfoy, Hermione Granger, Rubeus Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore, Remus Lupin, Stan Shunpike, and The Boy Who Lived. Of course, it wouldn't be the third installment's celebration without the titular prisoner. The new Sirius Black Pop figure, which retails for $25.00, is part of Funko's Cover Art collection, featuring a miniature version of the character in the "Have You Seen This Wizard?" wanted poster. The mini-figure is now available for purchase through the company's website.

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ Is One of the Franchise’s Best

Close

While each of the eight Harry Potter films has its strengths, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban establishes a different tone that foreshadows the danger that will inevitably arise in the films that follow. Arguably the best of all eight movies, the third film in the franchise elevates the Wizarding World with a much stronger and darker plot with plenty of revelations, which takes the franchise beyond its family-friendly terrain. This is, of course, thanks in large part to director Alfonso Cuarón for bringing his cinematic style to an emotionally charged story. It is also where Harry Potter, who's starting to come of age, learns more about his father and his deeper connection with the escaped convict. Not to mention that the third installment also boasts one of the best performances by Gary Oldman, Timothy Spall, and David Thewlis — actors who outstandingly portrayed Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew, and Remus Lupin.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be explored once again (probably for a third season), as Max is set to explore all seven books further with a seven-season television reboot. Other details about the series adaptation remain under wraps, including the new faces joining the franchise, but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2026. The Harry Potter movies are available to stream on Max.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. Release Date May 31, 2004 Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Daniel Radcliffe , Richard Griffiths , Pam Ferris , Fiona Shaw , Harry Melling , Adrian Rawlins Runtime 141 Main Genre Adventure Writers J.K. Rowling , Steve Kloves Tagline Something Wicked This Way Comes Website http://azkaban.warnerbros.com/

Watch on Max