Wands out wizards, it's time we revisit the fear and uncertainties of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Warner Brothers is bringing the feature back to theatres on February 15, and it provides a great opportunity to see the magic unfold on the big screen again or to introduce a new generation to the classic. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third film, is considered among the best movies in the franchise. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson the film chronicles Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s third year in Hogwarts, where they come face to face with dementors, get to know what Azkaban is, and uncover a mystery about James and Lily’s murder that changes Harry’s world forever. With a time travel twist, the movie closely adapts the book and is directed by Alfonso Cuaron from a screenplay by Steve Kloves.

The movie was a commercial success garnering $808.5 million worldwide and two Academy Awards nominations. It has a 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating with praises for performances, plot, and background score. Along with the cast from previous installments, the movie also added Gary Oldman as Sirius Black, David Thewlis as Professor Lupin, Timothy Spall as Peter Pettigrew, and Emma Thompson as Sybill Trelawney, among others. Notably, Michael Gambon took up the role of Albus Dumbledore after Richard Harris passed away.

What Do We Know About Max's New Harry Potter Series?

Max has announced a series based on the iconic books, which Warner Bros. aims to cover in about ten seasons, the same time frame required for the movies. The series will begin filming in the summer of 2025 and currently, an open casting call is out for the lead trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Nonetheless, there are some actors already on the radar. John Lithgow is reportedly in negotiations to play Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu is being eyed to fill Alan Rickman’s shoes as the school's potions professor, Severus Snape. However, nothing has been set in stone yet.

Nonetheless, Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs recently teased that he has some casting details, "Oh, I know who they're casting. They're incredible actors," he said without giving specific details, but added, "[I know] some of them, yeah. And they're incredible actors." He also praised showrunner Mark Mylod, with whom he has collaborated before, "It's being done by the same people who did the films, and Mark Mylod's running it, who is a brilliant showrunner."

Harry Potter and Prisoner of Azkaban will hit theatres on February 15.