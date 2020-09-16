‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Trailer Reveals an Expansive ‘Harry Potter’ RPG

By all accounts the PS5 is going to cost the equivalent of a small country’s national budget and run on pure experimental jet fuel, but hoo dang the footage out of today’s showcase event has me willing to risk it all. In addition to trailers for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8, and God of War: Ragnarok, Sony released the first look at the Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy. The game—which launches in 2021 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC—is an immersive open-world RPG set in the 1800s.

“Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games, in a statement. “Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike.”

John Blackburn, Studio General Manager, Avalanche, added: “It’s such an honor to work on such an amazing franchise and the team is dedicated to delivering an authentic Wizarding World experience that both Harry Potter and RPG fans will enjoy…Hogwarts Legacy is so special because it allows players to immerse themselves in a new narrative that is filled with complex characters, and, of course, magic.”

Check out the trailer below. For more on the PS5, here’s the gameplay footage from Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Hogwarts Legacy: