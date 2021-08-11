Zynga is asking players to put their heads together for the new Club Challenge mode in Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells. This event will have players navigating puzzles and pitfalls together in order to win glory and magical artifacts for their respective clubs.

Club Challenge unlocks for players at level 55 and features an alternative to the game's single-player mode. The event will offer separate points and prizes as it takes clubs to a brand new interactive map every three weeks. Each new location will be laden with puzzles that clubmates must work together to solve, but the maps themselves aren't straightforward either.

Zynga describes the locales as "mazelike," with each containing its own unique dangers and loot. As clubs complete puzzles and navigate the traps laid out for them, they'll also be able to boost their club's league ranking with the points they earn.

For the first round, players will venture outside of Hogwarts and into the deadly Forbidden Forest in search of some of the most coveted magical items in the wizarding world. The forest features a host of enemies including giant spiders, trolls, and more en route to collecting the Sword of Gryffindor or the House Cup. Once clubs have one of the magical items, they can take on the final puzzle of the challenge which features a final boss monster to conquer. According to Zynga, clubmates could take on anything from a Mountain Troll to the fearsome Aragog, a Ron Weasley "favorite."

Executive Vice President of Zynga's games division Yaron Leyvand expressed his excitement for the addition and the social connectivity it could bring in a press release.

With elements of social collaboration, strategy, and magical gameplay complete with iconic spells and Chocolate Frogs, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells offers a robust Match-3 experience unlike any other. The Club Challenge event introduces a blend of excitement, mystery and friendship that is core to the Harry Potter series and allows players to connect and collaborate with Clubmates in more meaningful ways.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells' new Club Challenge mode is available now for all players once they reach level 55. For a quick look at what dangers await in the Forbidden Forest challenge, check out the trailer below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f915cZVyer4

