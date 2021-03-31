Beginning today, Zynga’s Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is celebrating the Easter holiday with a special spring event update that will see players matching decorative easter eggs to earn special rewards.

The event is hosted by the matriarch of the Weasley family herself, Molly Weasley, who informs players to be on the lookout for the coveted Easter eggs. The fun and decorative eggs will randomly drop into the Match-3 puzzles and are collected by simply merging the eggs. Once players have earned enough eggs, it will fill up five chests stored with exclusive in-game rewards. Also added in the update are golden eggs that will enter the puzzles occasionally, where players must double-tap or swap the Golden Eggs to trigger a 3 x 3 blast across the board. Once activated, The Niffler will make his first-ever in-game appearance to collect The Golden Egg from the puzzle.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is an original Match-3 mobile game by Zynga that has gained massive popularity since its release. The most significant difference between it and other Match-3 games is that players can earn XP to become stronger, acquire and level up spells, engage in all types of wizarding events, and connect and compete with other players using clubs. Filled with Wizarding lore and Harry Potter mythology, and Zynga has upped the ante with this new and exciting update.

This is not the first time Zynga has helped players earn exclusive rewards for the game. During the game's release in September 2020, players who installed in the first week received a Welcome Bundle containing all types of essential start-up rewards. The game also included a holiday update late last year.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is available for iOS and Android, Amazon, Kindle, and Facebook devices worldwide.

