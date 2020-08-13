‘Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells’ Mobile Game Brings Zynga’s Magical Match-3 to the Palm of Your Hand

Today, Zynga Inc. announced that its magical match-3 mobile game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has opened pre-registration on Google Play. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and published under the Portkey Games label, fans can visit www. harrypotterpuzzlesandspells. com and Google Play to pre-register for the game. And there’s a bonus waiting for those of you who do.

As today’s press release announces, “players who pre-register will be among the first to be alerted when the game officially launches. Through the first week after launch, players who download the game for their Android or iOS device will instantly receive the Welcome Bundle, greeting them with special rewards and power-ups that will aid their gameplay. The bundle will also include a custom item for their in-game avatar, identifying themselves as true fans of the Wizarding World.”

Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga, said of the launch:

“With Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, we’ll be delighting fans with the memorable characters, sounds and stories of the original books and films. But we’re also bringing more dimension to the match-3 genre. Players will earn XP and become more powerful, acquire and level up spells, engage in special events and connect and compete with one another through the Clubs feature.”

“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates the affinity for challenge and mystery in the Wizarding World with its first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices. Melding innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with magic, players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films. The game will also feature the original movie soundtrack and the authentic voice recordings from the films for characters including Hagrid, Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall and the Sorting Hat. Progressing through fanciful puzzle levels, players will utilize potions, spells and other magic abilities and objects on their journey through the Wizarding World. Players can join a club with fellow aficionados and collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.”

“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will be playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more details and to pre-register for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells , visit www. harrypotterpuzzlesandspells. com. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook.com, Instagram and Twitter.”

Disclaimer: The author of this article, Dave Trumbore (That’s me, hi!), currently holds (exactly two) shares of Zynga stock.