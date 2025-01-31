The Harry Potter franchise has been bewitching fans for over twenty years, making them want to return to the Wizarding World time and time again. Whatever their favorite aspects are of the eight-film series, it's safe to say everyone appreciates, admires, and loves the titular character (Daniel Radcliffe). How can you not? Without Harry, one of pop culture's most famous heroic main characters, there would be no Harry Potter. His courage, intelligence, loyalty, and many other admirable traits make it hard not to love him immediately. He worms his way into our hearts with every word that comes out of his mouth. However, of everything Harry utters in the franchise, some of his quotes are more memorable than others.

Harry's franchise would be lacking if he didn't have some noteworthy lines. He isn't especially eloquent and articulate, like Hermione (Emma Watson), but he's not as witless and blunt as Ron (Rupert Grint). He's reserved to a point, but he's not exactly taciturn. Harry can be witty when he wants to be, too. Being the main character ensures that he's also incredibly inspiring, more often than not. On the other hand, he can get deadly serious and even frightfully angry. His most famous lines usually occur when he's experiencing a burst of emotion. They also tend to come more frequently as he matures and his personality strengthens. Harry's best lines reveal much about his personality and reflect his personal growth. Being the main character also ensures that he has a lot of time to say anything he wants. However, when die-hard fans think of him, certain quotes come to mind immediately.

10 "I'll be in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending that I don't exist."

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the Dursleys are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Mason, and they're set on impressing the couple as it could help Uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths) make the biggest deal of his career. Nothing can go wrong, and since odd things tend to happen whenever Harry is around, his aunt and uncle instruct him to stay hidden altogether, just to be safe. They don't want him messing the evening up.

Harry is rarely witty, but it's usually priceless when he is. It isn't exactly funny that Harry has to stay in his room, making no noise, while the Dursleys have company. However, it is hilarious that Harry includes that he has to pretend he doesn't exist in his blunt delivery of what his role of the night entails. While this scene and line are memorable and effectively encompass Harry's life living with the Dursleys, it doesn't exactly pack a punch like some of Harry's other notable quotes.

9 "I knew I could do it this time because I'd already done it."

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban focuses on many things, including Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and his connection with Harry, but it also concentrates on one specific spell, the Patronus Charm. Professor Lupin (David Thewlis) teaches Harry the advanced piece of magic, which acts as a shield, to defend himself against the guards of Azkaban, the Dementors. Harry masters it astonishingly quickly. When tons of Dementors attack him and Sirius in the Forbidden Forrest, someone arrives to produce a shockingly powerful Patronus Charm. Harry thinks his father did it, but that's not possible. Hermione claims only a powerful Wizard could've produced the Patronus. Later, when they travel back in time, Harry watches the attack and realizes he conjured the Patronus because no one shows up.

Harry is exhilarated by performing the massive Patronus and even happier knowing he was the one who did it all along. After all that, it's understandable why he has a bit of an adrenaline rush. However, it also seems to make his brain momentarily stop working correctly. It doesn't exactly make sense that he knew he could conjure the Patronus because he'd already done it. Still, it's interesting to see Harry impressed with his abilities and even a little giddy. Harry has a confidence boost and a little fun. Still, this quote doesn't sum up Harry like others.