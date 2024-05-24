The Big Picture Daniel Radcliffe says he won't be in the Harry Potter reboot, as they want a clean break from the movies.

Author J.K. Rowling remains involved in show's creative direction.

The series is eyeing a 2026 release on Max.

Back in 2023, The Harry Potter reboot for Max was announced. And while there has yet to be word on who will be involved in the project, there is one thing for certain — Daniel Radcliffe won't be in it. The Wizarding World alumnus has commented about the reboot in the past, but his recent comments made it sound like he won't be appearing in the project in any capacity.

In an interview with E News, Radcliffe clarified that the show's producers wanted the reboot separate from the films. This means that it is very unlikely for him to have any role in any capacity, despite his legacy with the franchise. But just because he won't be involved doesn't mean he won't be watching it when it comes out. "I don't think so. I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it," said Radcliffe. "I'm very happy to just watch along with everyone else."

Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the original films since 2001 and returned for the film's 20th Reunion Special in 2022. Since his Wizarding World days, the actor has appeared in numerous films, such as Weird: The AL Yankovic Story, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend, and Now You See Me 2.

What Do We Know About the 'Harry Potter' Max Series?

In 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav expressed interest in bringing back the Harry Potter franchise during a Q3 earnings call. Eventually, this interest came to fruition as it was announced the franchise would enter streaming as a TV series. The reboot was announced to have 7 seasons, each covering each Harry Potter book installment. It was also confirmed that J.K. Rowling would be involved in the show's creative direction, which caused some concern — Radcliffe himself recently spoke out against Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments. It was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery invited creatives, Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran and Michael Lesslie, to pitch ideas for the show. As of writing, an official cast list has yet to be announced.

The Harry Potter series is scheduled to be released on Max sometime in 2026.