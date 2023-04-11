It's a well-known fact that Harry Potter is one of the most recognizable book series around. The film adaptions gained a lot of popularity as well. Overall, the movies stuck closely to the book's plot, but time constraints required several significant pieces to be cut. However, that could all change with the announcement of a Harry Potter reboot TV show coming to HBO Max in the not-too-distant future. Though at first glance, it seems to be an odd choice to start over with material that has already appeared onscreen, but the show can finally bring to the screen what the films left out. Time will certainly still be limited, but not quite as much. The show will dedicate a season per book, so each book will get more time to fill. Where movies run about two or three hours long, shows often get eight to ten-hour-long episodes, effectively tripling the time allotted for each book.

This means that fans will be able to enjoy many things that didn't make the cut the first time around. Everything from Peeves to Voldemort's full backstory now has a chance. Yet one storyline that didn't make it in the films, in particular, deserves to appear finally. The books focus much more on the plight of House-elves and their significance to the fight against Voldemort than the films. These creatures receive very little time in the adaption despite their major role in the story, and it's time for them to get justice.

What Are House-elves?

Remembered primarily for the hero, Dobby, house-elves are creatures in the Wizarding World who mainly function as slave labor, but this doesn't seem to bother most people in the universe. They are often servants in Pureblood households or at wizarding institutions like Hogwarts. They are fiercely loyal creatures. For proof, look at Dobby's relationship with Harry. But sometimes wizards aren't so kind, yet house-elves are still loyal to a fault. Before Dobby gets his freedom, he is stuck with the Malfoy family, and when he disobeys orders, he's compelled to hurt himself. Many house-elves are oppressed, despite the Ministry of Magic's Elvish Legislation. Dobby claims it was worse when Voldemort was in power, hence his love for Harry. Yet even once Voldemort was gone, Dobby and others like him were still in bad situations. The Malfoys were unkind to Dobby at every turn. Whatever bound house-elves to their wizard masters forced obedience and can be broken if their master presents them with clothes. Though these meek creatures are given a low status among magical beings, house-elves have their own kind of magic that isn't subject to the same limitations as wizards.

S.P.E.W.

One of the main elements of the house-elf story that didn't make it in the films is the Society for the Protection of Elvish Welfare or S.P.E.W. In the books, Hermione isn't just the smartest girl in her year but also a passionate activist who fights for fair treatment for the house elves. Her unfortunately named organization promotes house-elf rights, though she doesn't always go about it in the best way. Hermione knits clothing and hides it around the Gryffindor common room to free the house-elves who come to clean, but before long, only Dobby is willing to clean the room because the rest fear finding clothes. After generations of enslavement, the house-elves are wary of freedom. They have lived one way for so long that they developed a society that conforms to it. For most elves, being set free is shameful, and even Dobby's delight in his freedom can't change that. He's looked down on for being a free elf. Though the character is cut from the films, the books include Winky, formerly the Crouch's elf, who is ashamed of her freedom. Dobby and Winky allow for the concept of house elves and their treatment and norms to be explored in depth in the books and could do the same for a show.

House-elves Participated in the Battle of Hogwarts

The Battle of Hogwarts gave an unusual chance for house-elves to show bravery. Though Ron and Hermione gave them a chance to escape, some decided to fight. None other than Kreacher, formerly the Black family's elf who shared their prejudices, leads the Hogwarts house-elves into battle to protect the castle. Kreacher's battle cry calls Harry Potter the defender of house-elves, and it references his former master Regulus Black, who opposed Voldemort, but the books don't explore why the Hogwarts house-elves joined the battle. It could be self-protection or extreme loyalty to the masters at Hogwarts, but whatever the motivation, it is a bold move for the small creatures. The moment is also a milestone in Kreacher's development, who was abused by Voldemort himself. When introduced, Kreacher shows loyalty to the Black family and hatred towards Harry and his friends, calling them Mudbloods and blood traitors. But as they show him kindness and align themselves with Regulus Black, he becomes more agreeable until he eventually charges into battle against Voldemort, getting a redemption arc all his own.

What Can the Show Do?

With more time to develop the story, the upcoming reboot could offer the house-elves the focus they deserve. Including Winky's character and keeping Dobby in the Goblet of Fire story could explore the norms and society of house-elves, especially the ones living at Hogwarts. Likewise, adapting the S.P.E.W. plot would bring in how the house-elves view freedom, despite their less-than-ideal situations. Additionally, this could demonstrate Hermione's ability to relate her issues as a muggleborn witch to others who are mistreated. Including Kreacher's development would expand that house-elf story, allowing it to accumulate in their participation in the Battle of Hogwarts. Giving the house-elves their due would provide a great story for the series and differentiate it from the films. The story isn't resolved in the books, as the creatures are still oppressed and resisting freedom. But it is yet another example of the Wizarding World's struggle with prejudices. Though the characters face one head-on, they have more to do after Voldemort's death. The messiness of the situation forces the audience to think critically, which is the beauty of this storyline. The house-elf plot is largely lost in the films. Yet, with another adaptation, this storyline could finally get the focus it deserves.