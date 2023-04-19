The Harry Potter franchise, property of J. K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Discovery, is proud to say that everything is business as usual, thank you very much. However, the Harry Potter franchise isn’t exactly telling the truth. Despite a best-selling video game and the promise of a new seven-season-long television series, the franchise hasn’t been in such a weird place ever since it was the star of some bizarre book burnings in the early 2000s. This time, however, it's hard to point fingers and laugh at those asking people not to consume merch associated with the Wizarding World: as Rowling’s views on transgender rights become more and more bigoted, it has become clear to many fans that supporting her work may actually pose a threat to human rights all over the world. After all, the author is known for funding trans-exclusionary initiatives and for taking the continuous relevance of her work as a support of her views. Furthermore, she continues to be heavily involved in every Potter-related project that comes out.

Rowling has more than alienated a considerable part of her fanbase. Namely, she has alienated queer and queer-supportive fans that saw the story of the abused young boy who found out he was a wizard as a defense of a better, more tolerant world. And, yet, nostalgia for the Harry Potter franchise is still going strong. Stores are still selling tons of merchandise related to the Boy-Who-Lived, and, alienated or not, many fans just can’t let go of the love they once had for Hogwarts and all its surroundings. This nostalgia is certainly one of the core reasons why Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to adapt Rowling’s seven original novels into a TV series, to be released over the span of a decade.

But is nostalgia really enough to get such an ambitious series off the ground? How much love is there really out there for new Potter projects? Is a Harry Potter reboot really what fans want from the franchise? And, in the end, does it even matter?

The Numbers of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ and the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise Tell Two Very Different Stories

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive

One thing that is important to understand about how the Harry Potter series has managed to stay alive in the hearts and minds of its fans is that it never truly ended. Sure, the original saga’s last book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, came out in 2007. As for the movies, the last one to feature Daniel Radcliffe as the titular boy wizard, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part II, was released in 2011. However, Rowling has kept the franchise alive through the publishing of in-universe books, such as The Tales of Beedle the Bard, and through the Pottermore website. Filled with stories, character descriptions, and personality quizzes that promise to sort readers into their Hogwarts houses or select their wands, Pottermore has certainly done more than a little to keep the flame of Harry Potter bright.

But the most well-remembered projects to come out of the franchise are its biggest enterprises: the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie series and the recent Hogwarts: Legacy video game. One of these tales is a success story. The other, not so much.

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander, the Fantastic Beasts series of movies was conceived as a prequel to the Harry Potter series centering on the rise of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Colin Farrell/Johnny Depp/Mads Mikkelsen). The first movie came out in 2016 and was generally well-received by critics and audiences alike. But due to problems that go from poor storytelling to questionable behavior by people in front of and behind the cameras, the second and third installments of the franchise didn’t reach the same level of success. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hit a franchise low in the box office. Initially, the prequel franchise was supposed to be five movies-long, but, so far, there are no fourth or fifth movies on the horizon.

Hogwarts: Legacy, on the other hand, is considered a massive success for the games branch of Warner Bros. Discovery. The action RPG, in which fans play as a student in 19th century Hogwarts, was, as of February, the best-selling game of 2023, surpassing titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23. How the game reached this level of success is still anyone’s guess. Some will claim that it has better storytelling than the Fantastic Beasts saga, while others will simply say that what Harry Potter fans truly want is to go back to Hogwarts. There are still those that will claim that the boycott requests from transgender fans actually fueled the games sales, but that sounds more like victim-blaming than anything else. No matter which narrative you choose, the important thing is that Hogwarts: Legacy showed that there is still a market for Potter-related things, as long as they have nothing to do with Newt Scamander.

RELATED: How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Movies in Order (Chronologically or by Release Date)

Is a ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot What Fans Want?

Image via Warner Bros.

But, that being said, is a Harry Potter TV reboot even what fans want? Ever since the saga first rose in popularity, fans have been begging for a sort of Expanded Universe. More specifically, Potterheads have been asking for a long time for a show or even just one measly movie based on the Marauders. This hypothetical series would focus on the quartet formed by Harry’s father, James Potter (Adrian Rawlins), and his friends, Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), and Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall). The story would follow them through their Hogwarts’ years and Lord Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) subsequent first rise to power.

Other common requests include, again, a movie or a TV show about the foundation of Hogwarts or about the children of the series’ protagonists. This latter request was met a few years back when the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play hit the theaters on the West End and Broadway. The show was nothing if not a hit, but, apparently, it wasn’t enough for it to be adapted to the screen. So far, at least, there are no plans for a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film or TV version, even though some names associated with the original movie franchise have already made their interest in the play quite clear.

But if you take a tour of pre-2023 Harry Potter discourse online, you would be hard-pressed to find any meaningful demands for a TV series based on the seven original books. And that’s because the books have been adapted into movies relatively recently, between the years of 2001 and 2011. The Harry Potter saga was a major theatrical success, with three of its eight films among the 100 highest-grossing of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

Apart from the financial returns, the cast and the overall looks of the movies are a great part of current Harry Potter nostalgia. Whenever we imagine the Boy-Who-Lived, it’s Daniel Radcliffe’s young face that comes to mind. Professor Snape is Alan Rickman, Hagrid is Robbie Coltrane, and so on. Even though they aren’t film originals, recasting these roles feels a lot like recasting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill): it feels wrong. These aren’t faceless characters like superheroes, but characters that have been ingrained with a very distinct appearance in the minds of viewers all over the world. One could argue that other kids book-to-movie franchises of the early 2000s, such as His Dark Materials and A Series of Unfortunate Events, have been successfully adapted into TV shows, and you wouldn’t be wrong. However, none of these franchises came even close to the cultural juggernaut that was (and, to some extent, still is) Harry Potter. Furthermore, both His Dark Materials and A Series of Unfortunate Events never made it past the first movie.

Is Nostalgia Really What Warner Bros. Discovery Is After?

Image via Warner Bros

So, with all that in mind, will a Harry Potter TV series actually be able to cash in on the franchise’s nostalgia factor? On one hand, there sure seems to be a market for stories set at Hogwarts, even with everything J.K. Rowling has done to alienate her fanbase. On the other, the nostalgia fans experience for Harry Potter isn’t just for Rowling’s books, but also for the movies directed by Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates. An effort to replace the movies with another visual format doesn’t seem to be the right choice, at least, not as far as old-time fans are concerned.

But perhaps we’re being a little short-sighted about this whole affair. Perhaps Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t trying to cash in on nostalgia, but to create a whole new generation of Potterheads from scratch, captivating an audience that is still too young to fully grasp the implications of what Rowling has been saying online. An 11-year-old audience falling in love with Harry Potter nowadays wouldn’t be that different from the many Ender’s Game fans that grew up to find out that Orson Scott Card is a raging homophobe. By the time the kids are old enough to come face to face with Rowling’s transphobia, they will have already spent buckets of money on Potter merch. And considering just how vocal the franchise’s current face has been about defending the rights of trans people, well… It’s a painful conclusion, but, from a certain standpoint, changing the face of the franchise doesn’t seem that bad of an idea.